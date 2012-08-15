(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) are unchanged following CBA's results for year ended June 30, 2012. The ratings on CBA's subsidiaries, including its wholly owned New Zealand banking subsidiary ASB Bank Ltd., also are unchanged. Our outlook for the long-term rating on CBA is stable.

CBA's performance for fiscal 2012 is consistent with our 'AA-' rating on the bank. We continue to view the credit rating on CBA as being supported by the bank's "strong" business position; "adequate" capitalization, earnings, and risk position; and high systemic importance in the Australian banking sector.

As reflected in our stable outlook, the ratings on CBA are likely to remain unchanged over the next one to two years.

On a cash basis, net profit after tax increased by 4% to A$7.1 billion for fiscal 2012. Earnings on a cash basis largely improved because of a decline in loan impairments, offset by margin pressure, growth in operating expense exceeding that of operating income, and challenging market conditions. We consider the cash net profit after tax for fiscal 2012 to be in line with our expectations.

Based on the June 30, 2012 Pillar III disclosures we regard CBA's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to be consistent with our view of its "adequate" capitalization.

We believe no material changes occurred in CBA's risk appetite and we continue to view it as conservative, in line with our expectations.

In addition, CBA's credit losses remain well under control. This can be seen in the decline in loan impairment expenses to gross loans to 20 basis points (bps) on June 30, 2012, from a high of 85 bps in December 2008.

Lastly, liquidity also remains well managed, evidenced by a modest increase in deposit-related funding and liquid asset holdings.

