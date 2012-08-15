(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Volgograd Region Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'BB-', a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable. The agency has also assigned the region's three outstanding domestic bond issues totalling RUB9.4bn a Long-term local currency rating of 'BB-' and a National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)'.

The ratings reflect the developed local economy, moderate debt burden with low immediate refinancing risk and the likely improvement in operating performance in 2012. However, the ratings also factor in the region's relatively weak and volatile operating performance and continuous budget deficit recorded during the past three years.

An improvement in the region's budgetary performance with an operating margin of about 10% coupled with the stabilization of direct risk below 50% of current revenue would lead to an upgrade. Conversely, increasing refinancing risk due to the growth of short term borrowing coupled with weak, close to zero, operating balance and growing direct risk would lead to a downgrade.

Fitch expects an improvement in the region's operating performance in 2012 due to a tax revenue rebound driven by continuous economic growth and beneficiary changes in the national tax regime. However, the operating balance will remain weak at about 3.5% of operating revenue and Fitch expects the region's margins to gradually improve to about 5% during 2013-2014.

The region has a strong, but volatile and highly concentrated tax base as the 10 largest taxpayers contributed about 70% of total tax revenue in 2011. Volatility of income taxes negatively affected the budget in 2011 when corporate income tax proceeds fell by 6%. A deterioration of tax proceeds coupled with a growing operating expenditure in the pre-election cycle resulted in the deterioration of the operating margin into negative territory (-4.5%) in 2011 after a moderate positive result in 2010.

The region recorded a notable deficit before debt variation in 2009-2011, which peaked at 11.5% of total revenue in 2011. Fitch expects a minor narrowing of the deficit to 8.6% in 2012, however the region's direct risk is expected to increase by about 40% yoy to RUB20bn in 2012 (2011: RUB14.5bn). Debt is likely to moderately increase in 2013 and 2014 to RUB23bn and RUB24bn respectively. Nevertheless, it will stay moderate in relative terms below 35% of current revenue.

Despite growing direct risk, the debt maturity profile remains relatively long-term in the national context expanding until 2017. The region is not exposed to immediate refinancing risk as a significant proportion of the region's debt is long term domestic bonds and bank loans due in 2013-2015. However a weak payback ratio (direct risk/current balance) makes the region significantly dependent on access to the market for refinancing of maturing debt and capex financing in the medium term.

The Volgograd region is a part of the South Federal District, which lies in the south-eastern part of European Russia. Its economy rests on a strong industrial base which causes high tax concentration. The region contributed 1.2% of the Russian Federation's GDP in 2010 and accounted for 1.8% of the country's population. The local economy recovered relatively fast in 2010-2011 after the economic downturn severely affected the region in 2009. According to preliminary estimates, gross regional product (GRP) increased by 5.1% in 2011, exceeding the growth of national GDP. The administration forecasts the continuation of economic growth at that level in 2012.

