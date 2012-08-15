(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 15 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Taiwan (Republic of China) (Unsolicited Ratings 15-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Taiwan
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 87404*
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Dec-2002 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
26-Jul-2001 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The unsolicited rating on Taiwan reflects the island's extremely strong
external position, sound monetary management, and dynamic information
technology (IT) companies in the private sector. Tempering these strengths are
moderately high government debt and a small, open economy that is vulnerable
to global economic conditions.
Taiwan is a strong net external creditor, the result of persistent current
account surpluses that are typically 7%-10% of GDP and net outward equity
investments. Liquid external assets exceeded gross external debt by 93% of
current account receipts as of end-2011. Taiwan's consistently large current
account surpluses have enabled it to accumulate high foreign exchange
reserves, which we project will exceed US$400 billion by the end of
2012--among the biggest in the world. Apart from the large trade surpluses,
the service account is emerging as a substantial contributor to Taiwan's
balance-of-payment surpluses. The increase in service exports comes from
growing tourism from China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/A-1+), as a result of visa
restrictions being relaxed.
Standard & Poor's views Taiwan as having strong monetary flexibility. The
central bank has demonstrated sound monetary management, which has kept
inflation low and stable, despite the ample liquidity in the system. Taiwan's
consumer price index (CPI) rose in the first half of the year, and prices are
likely to continue to increase in the months ahead due to the typhoon season
and electricity tariff hikes. Nevertheless, inflation for the year remains
modest. We project that CPI growth will reach about 2% for 2012, and revert to
the typical 1.0%-1.5% in 2013-2015. Another important support for monetary
flexibility is the strength and depth of Taiwan's capital markets.
In our opinion, Taiwan's dynamic and highly competitive IT firms are an
overall credit strength. Although much of Taiwanese industrials production has
shifted to China, huge repatriated profits ensure sizable income account
surpluses in the balance of payments. However, 2012 is proving to be a
difficult year for Taiwanese exporters due to weak demand in major developed
markets. Export numbers for the first half of the year were dismal, but we
expect Taiwan's main export market, China, to regain some momentum in the
second half.
Taiwan's main credit weaknesses, in our view, are the somewhat elevated
government debt burden, the country's modest prosperity as indicated by GDP
per capita of just over US$20,000, and its political factors. We estimate
gross general government debt to reach 50% of GDP at the end of 2012.
Moreover, large borrowings and losses at state-owned enterprises, such as
Taiwan Power Co. (A+/Stable/--; cnAAA), pose large contingent liabilities for
the government. However, the debt burden is low because of ample liquidity and
low interest rates, affording the government a high degree of fiscal
flexibility. The government intends to embark on fiscal consolidation. The
general government deficit for 2012 is budgeted at about 2.4% of GDP, similar
to 2011, and an improvement from the cyclically higher deficits of 3.6% in
2010 and 4.4% in 2009.
Nevertheless, we anticipate that Taiwan is likely to face fiscal pressure from
a fast-aging population. Although the recent introduction of a capital gains
tax will provide the government with a new source of income, we believe there
remains a general lack of political will to expand the tax base in a
substantive way. Therefore, the main fiscal consolidation push is likely to be
GDP growth, which we believe to be plausible barring major external shocks. We
project 2012 real GDP per capita growth at 1.7%, while medium-term growth
prospects will remain healthy at just over 3.5% in 2013-2015.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Taiwan will maintain its
substantial net external asset position and that sustained economic growth
will help consolidate the government's debt position. Although the small and
open economy is vulnerable to external shocks, with the concentration in the
electronics sector exacerbating that, we note that Taiwan's deep foreign
exchange reserves and substantial monetary flexibility provide ample cushion.
We may raise the ratings if the government can implement structural reforms to
diversify the economy and significantly raise per capita income. Taiwan's GDP
per capita (US$20,100 in 2011) is modest compared with most other high
investment-grade sovereigns. We may also raise the ratings if government
reforms lower its budgetary and off-budget shortfalls in a sustainable way.
This scenario is likely if reforms lift economic growth sufficiently for the
government to lower subsidies and raise revenues materially.
We may lower the ratings if the fiscal deficits structurally widen due to a
failure to adjust to unfavorable demographics or severe external shocks,
resulting in rising public-sector liabilities. We may also lower the ratings
if cross-straits relations deteriorate sharply, resulting in material
geopolitical risks.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
-- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility
Assessments, May 18, 2009