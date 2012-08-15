(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 15 -

Summary analysis -- Taiwan (Republic of China) (Unsolicited Ratings 15-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Taiwan

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 87404*

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Dec-2002 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

26-Jul-2001 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

Rationale

The unsolicited rating on Taiwan reflects the island's extremely strong external position, sound monetary management, and dynamic information technology (IT) companies in the private sector. Tempering these strengths are moderately high government debt and a small, open economy that is vulnerable to global economic conditions.

Taiwan is a strong net external creditor, the result of persistent current account surpluses that are typically 7%-10% of GDP and net outward equity investments. Liquid external assets exceeded gross external debt by 93% of current account receipts as of end-2011. Taiwan's consistently large current account surpluses have enabled it to accumulate high foreign exchange reserves, which we project will exceed US$400 billion by the end of 2012--among the biggest in the world. Apart from the large trade surpluses, the service account is emerging as a substantial contributor to Taiwan's balance-of-payment surpluses. The increase in service exports comes from growing tourism from China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/A-1+), as a result of visa restrictions being relaxed.

Standard & Poor's views Taiwan as having strong monetary flexibility. The central bank has demonstrated sound monetary management, which has kept inflation low and stable, despite the ample liquidity in the system. Taiwan's consumer price index (CPI) rose in the first half of the year, and prices are likely to continue to increase in the months ahead due to the typhoon season and electricity tariff hikes. Nevertheless, inflation for the year remains modest. We project that CPI growth will reach about 2% for 2012, and revert to the typical 1.0%-1.5% in 2013-2015. Another important support for monetary flexibility is the strength and depth of Taiwan's capital markets.

In our opinion, Taiwan's dynamic and highly competitive IT firms are an overall credit strength. Although much of Taiwanese industrials production has shifted to China, huge repatriated profits ensure sizable income account surpluses in the balance of payments. However, 2012 is proving to be a difficult year for Taiwanese exporters due to weak demand in major developed markets. Export numbers for the first half of the year were dismal, but we expect Taiwan's main export market, China, to regain some momentum in the second half.

Taiwan's main credit weaknesses, in our view, are the somewhat elevated government debt burden, the country's modest prosperity as indicated by GDP per capita of just over US$20,000, and its political factors. We estimate gross general government debt to reach 50% of GDP at the end of 2012. Moreover, large borrowings and losses at state-owned enterprises, such as Taiwan Power Co. (A+/Stable/--; cnAAA), pose large contingent liabilities for the government. However, the debt burden is low because of ample liquidity and low interest rates, affording the government a high degree of fiscal flexibility. The government intends to embark on fiscal consolidation. The general government deficit for 2012 is budgeted at about 2.4% of GDP, similar to 2011, and an improvement from the cyclically higher deficits of 3.6% in 2010 and 4.4% in 2009.

Nevertheless, we anticipate that Taiwan is likely to face fiscal pressure from a fast-aging population. Although the recent introduction of a capital gains tax will provide the government with a new source of income, we believe there remains a general lack of political will to expand the tax base in a substantive way. Therefore, the main fiscal consolidation push is likely to be GDP growth, which we believe to be plausible barring major external shocks. We project 2012 real GDP per capita growth at 1.7%, while medium-term growth prospects will remain healthy at just over 3.5% in 2013-2015.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Taiwan will maintain its substantial net external asset position and that sustained economic growth will help consolidate the government's debt position. Although the small and open economy is vulnerable to external shocks, with the concentration in the electronics sector exacerbating that, we note that Taiwan's deep foreign exchange reserves and substantial monetary flexibility provide ample cushion.

We may raise the ratings if the government can implement structural reforms to diversify the economy and significantly raise per capita income. Taiwan's GDP per capita (US$20,100 in 2011) is modest compared with most other high investment-grade sovereigns. We may also raise the ratings if government reforms lower its budgetary and off-budget shortfalls in a sustainable way. This scenario is likely if reforms lift economic growth sufficiently for the government to lower subsidies and raise revenues materially.

We may lower the ratings if the fiscal deficits structurally widen due to a failure to adjust to unfavorable demographics or severe external shocks, resulting in rising public-sector liabilities. We may also lower the ratings if cross-straits relations deteriorate sharply, resulting in material geopolitical risks.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

-- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009