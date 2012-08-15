(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 15 - The proposal by European leaders to use the EU's rescue fund, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM), to directly recapitalize failing banks could be more positive for the
ratings on sovereigns than on banks, although the details are still unclear, says
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the report: "Could ESM And A
European Banking Union Break The Link Between Sovereign And Bank
Creditworthiness?".
"A mutualization of recapitalization costs via the ESM could help stabilize
the ratings of governments receiving support because it would avoid increasing
their debt burden," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Stefan Best. In this
way, the stabilizing effect on a sovereign's ratings could flow through to
bank ratings in cases, for example, where a sovereign's creditworthiness
constrains its ability to provide support to banks.
Still, direct equity injections by the ESM into eurozone banks would likely
come with many conditions, including substantial input by the ESM into a
bank's use of its funds, the report says. Direct ESM intervention with the aim
of minimizing costs to taxpayers could for example require recipient banks to
default not only on their subordinated debt, but possibly even on
unsubordinated classes of liabilities, the report states.
It is not clear at this stage, for example, whether the ESM would support
senior creditors of banks to the same extent as individual European
governments have done in the past when using their own funds. The European
Commission's proposed common bank resolution framework, which is one element
of its proposal for banking union, could actually make government support less
likely, the report says. Although the impact of resolution regimes and the EU
bail-in proposal on our bank ratings is not yet clear given questions about
the scope and likely use of the tool, the indications are negative.
The full potential rating implications of these proposals aren't yet certain,
given that member states have yet to agree on important details, such as how
the recapitalization burden through ESM would be shared among governments,
under what conditions banks would receive supranational support, and what
would be the design and timing of a future European banking union. We believe
these unresolved questions likely reflect the conflicting goals and priorities
of the governments involved.
"From a sovereign perspective, better supervision and regulation than
currently exists, as well as the establishment of an effective resolution
framework that would allow the orderly restructuring or failure of banks, may
be a more effective way to reduce the linkages between sovereign and bank
creditworthiness than most of the other proposals that aim for mutualization
of losses," said Mr. Best. "From a bank perspective, however, these linkages
to the sovereign will most likely remain".