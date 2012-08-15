(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 15 - The proposal by European leaders to use the EU's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to directly recapitalize failing banks could be more positive for the ratings on sovereigns than on banks, although the details are still unclear, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the report: "Could ESM And A European Banking Union Break The Link Between Sovereign And Bank Creditworthiness?".

"A mutualization of recapitalization costs via the ESM could help stabilize the ratings of governments receiving support because it would avoid increasing their debt burden," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Stefan Best. In this way, the stabilizing effect on a sovereign's ratings could flow through to bank ratings in cases, for example, where a sovereign's creditworthiness constrains its ability to provide support to banks.

Still, direct equity injections by the ESM into eurozone banks would likely come with many conditions, including substantial input by the ESM into a bank's use of its funds, the report says. Direct ESM intervention with the aim of minimizing costs to taxpayers could for example require recipient banks to default not only on their subordinated debt, but possibly even on unsubordinated classes of liabilities, the report states.

It is not clear at this stage, for example, whether the ESM would support senior creditors of banks to the same extent as individual European governments have done in the past when using their own funds. The European Commission's proposed common bank resolution framework, which is one element of its proposal for banking union, could actually make government support less likely, the report says. Although the impact of resolution regimes and the EU bail-in proposal on our bank ratings is not yet clear given questions about the scope and likely use of the tool, the indications are negative.

The full potential rating implications of these proposals aren't yet certain, given that member states have yet to agree on important details, such as how the recapitalization burden through ESM would be shared among governments, under what conditions banks would receive supranational support, and what would be the design and timing of a future European banking union. We believe these unresolved questions likely reflect the conflicting goals and priorities of the governments involved.

"From a sovereign perspective, better supervision and regulation than currently exists, as well as the establishment of an effective resolution framework that would allow the orderly restructuring or failure of banks, may be a more effective way to reduce the linkages between sovereign and bank creditworthiness than most of the other proposals that aim for mutualization of losses," said Mr. Best. "From a bank perspective, however, these linkages to the sovereign will most likely remain".