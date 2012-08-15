BRIEF-Kansai Paint plans to invest as much as 9 bln yen to build 2 factories in India - Nikkei
* Kansai Paint Co Ltd plans to invest as much as 9 billion yen ($82.3 million) to build two factories in India - Nikkei
Aug 15 Union Bank of India (Hong Kong Branch)
* Moody's assigned a Baa3 rating to Union Bank of India's (UBI) proposed USD senior notes drawdown from its US$2 billion Medium Term Note Programme through its Hong Kong branch. The outlook for the rating is stable.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to early afternoon)