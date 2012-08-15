Aug 15 National Industries Group Holding S.A.K. (NIG)

* Moody's today confirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) of National Industries Group Holding S.A.K. (NIG).

Concurrently,has confirmed the provisional (P)B3 rating on the company's medium-term note (MTN) programme and the B3 instrument rating on the USD475 million sukuk issued by NIG Sukuk Ltd