Jan 26 - Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that although the operating environment
in South Africa remains challenging, the performance of non-life insurers has been resilient.
"Despite pricing remaining under pressure, and the volatility in the investment
markets, profitability in the South African non-life insurance industry
strengthened in H111," says Nicole Gibb, Associate Director in Fitch's Insurance
team in South Africa. "This was reflective of improved underwriting
performances, strong solvency positions and the maintenance of market share by
major players."
The report also discusses regulation affecting the industry. Fitch expects
premium income to remain under pressure due to the industry's high level of
competitiveness and the continued financial constraints on consumers in South
Africa. In some cases, Fitch believes that insurers may continue to experience
difficulty in charging an appropriate premium for the risks they insure. As a
result, Fitch expects the performance of non-life insurers in H211 to have been
in line with or only slightly up on H111's results.
