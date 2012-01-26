(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB+(exp)' to Busan Bank's (BSB; 'BBB+'/Stable) proposed USD-denominated senior unsecured notes. The size and maturity of the notes have yet to be determined.

The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD2bn Global Medium Term Note Programme, last updated on 20 January 2012. Fitch believes that proceeds from the new issue will be used for the bank's general purposes, including rolling over and/or repaying maturing foreign currency debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The expected rating is the same as BSB's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating, which is driven by its viability rating (VR 'bbb+'). BSB's VR reflects its solid profitability, moderate asset quality and strong capitalisation supported by a solid local franchise in Busan and its vicinity. BSB recorded a higher regulatory net interest margin of 3.0% and annualised return on assets (ROA) of 1.3% - higher than the industry average of 2.3% and 1.0% respectively at end-Q311 - as a result of a favourable operating environment in the industrial zone and port city.

Fitch notes BSB's loan growth in 2011 was in line with what the agency had expected. However, the growth rate of 14% was still much higher than the industry average (4%) for the year to Q311. BSB's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio increased to 1.4% at end-Q311 from 1.1% at end-Q310, but remains lower than the industry average of 1.7% (end-Q310: 2.3%).

The bank's capitalisation remains strong with 11.1% of Tier I capital adequacy ratio under the Basel II standardised approach for credit risk. Fitch expects BSB's strong capitalisation and profitability to provide a solid buffer against any increase in credit costs under normal conditions. Nevertheless, capitalisation may come under pressure from ambitious credit growth.

Established in 1967, BSB is the largest regional bank in South Korea with 243 branches/offices. Its total assets stood at KRW36trn, accounting for about 2% of system-wide assets. BSB is a flagship subsidiary of and wholly owned by BS Financial Group.