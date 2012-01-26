(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB+(exp)' to Busan Bank's (BSB;
'BBB+'/Stable) proposed USD-denominated senior unsecured notes. The size and maturity of the
notes have yet to be determined.
The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD2bn Global Medium Term
Note Programme, last updated on 20 January 2012. Fitch believes that proceeds
from the new issue will be used for the bank's general purposes, including
rolling over and/or repaying maturing foreign currency debt and other
obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to the information already received.
The expected rating is the same as BSB's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating, which is driven by its viability rating (VR 'bbb+'). BSB's VR
reflects its solid profitability, moderate asset quality and strong
capitalisation supported by a solid local franchise in Busan and its vicinity.
BSB recorded a higher regulatory net interest margin of 3.0% and annualised
return on assets (ROA) of 1.3% - higher than the industry average of 2.3% and
1.0% respectively at end-Q311 - as a result of a favourable operating
environment in the industrial zone and port city.
Fitch notes BSB's loan growth in 2011 was in line with what the agency had
expected. However, the growth rate of 14% was still much higher than the
industry average (4%) for the year to Q311. BSB's non-performing loan (NPL)
ratio increased to 1.4% at end-Q311 from 1.1% at end-Q310, but remains lower
than the industry average of 1.7% (end-Q310: 2.3%).
The bank's capitalisation remains strong with 11.1% of Tier I capital adequacy
ratio under the Basel II standardised approach for credit risk. Fitch expects
BSB's strong capitalisation and profitability to provide a solid buffer against
any increase in credit costs under normal conditions. Nevertheless,
capitalisation may come under pressure from ambitious credit growth.
Established in 1967, BSB is the largest regional bank in South Korea with 243
branches/offices. Its total assets stood at KRW36trn, accounting for about 2% of
system-wide assets. BSB is a flagship subsidiary of and wholly owned by BS
Financial Group.