Jan 26 - Fitch Ratings says that it has heightened its
monitoring of Convictions Premium, a French-domiciled fund
managed by Convictions AM following the funds' recent
underperformance. The fund was assigned a "Strong" Fund Quality
Rating on 26 September 2011 (see "Fitch Assigns Convictions
Premium 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating" at www.fitchratings.com).
In H211, Convictions Premium underperformed its peers in the
"Mixed Asset/Flexible Global" Lipper category. As a result, its
Lipper Leader score for consistent return over three years has
dropped from 5 in August 2011 to 2 in December 2011, while the
score over five years is now 4. Over three years to end-2011,
the annualised performance of the fund has been 1.3%, below its
objective of 7%. Fitch recognises the significant deviation in
performance behaviour over the short term, but also notes a
performance recovery in absolute terms since mid-December 2011.
Last year's underperformance results primarily from exposure
to bank debt that suffered material repricing, from trading
losses on eurozone peripheral debt and from the volatility of
equity markets coupled with the frequent activation of stop
losses. Fitch noted in its rating report dated 26 September 2011
that "the use of stop-losses can be detrimental to the
performance in erratic markets."
In Fitch's view, the main qualitative factors supporting the
"Strong" Fund Quality rating, notably extensive resources and
good monitoring capabilities remain intact. Nevertheless, the
agency will engage in active dialogue with the manager to gain
more insight on potential style drift or shortcomings in the
risk allocation process that could impact the funds qualitative
attributes. Should the fund's capacity to achieve its objectives
and outperform peers over the long term be affected, appropriate
rating action would be taken.
Convictions Premium is a flexible absolute-return global
macro fund with EUR700m of assets as of end December 2011. Its
objective is to deliver a 7% annual performance over a
three-year cycle, with a 7% maximum annualised volatility.
Convictions AM actively implements top-down strategies,
reflecting house views on macro-economic and monetary
conditions. The same investment philosophy has been in place
since 2003 with the decision-making process, largely collegial,
formalised in 2008.
Founded in 2008 and majority owned by its CEO, Convictions
AM is a French boutique fund with EUR720m assets under
management. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's
experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and
performance data from Lipper.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk
attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to
peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund
manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure. For more information, please see
www.fitchspotlight.com/FQR
