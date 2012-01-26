Jan 26 - U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs) continued to
reduce their exposure to Eurozone banks, according to Fitch Ratings. In other
signs of ongoing risk aversion, MMFs maintained relatively sizable exposure in
the form of repos and in short-term Treasury and agency securities.
As of month-end December, exposure to Eurozone banks was approximately 10% of
total MMF holdings of $644 billion within Fitch's sample of the 10 largest MMFs,
a 16% decline since end-November 2011. In the most recent reporting period,
there were two Eurozone banks among the top 15 largest institution-specific
exposures, down from six Eurozone banks as of end-July.
'U.S. prime money fund exposure to European banks is diverging, with Eurozone
exposure declining while European banks outside of the Eurozone remain stable at
approximately 22% of MMF holdings,' said Robert Grossman, managing director of
Fitch's Macro Credit Research group.
Exposure to banks in Australia, Canada, and Japan each increased and represented
more than 30% of MMF assets, up from 20% of MMF holdings as of end-May 2011.
