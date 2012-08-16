(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union Bank of the Philippines' (Union Bank)
ratings, including its Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
release.
Union Bank's ratings reflect its moderate deposit and loan concentration as well as high
property exposure, balanced by its liquid balance sheet, sound capitalisation and reasonable
earnings profile.
The Rating Outlook is Stable thanks largely to Union Bank's capital and liquidity buffers,
despite rising global uncertainties.
Reduced property risks, asset-quality improvement, and better diversity in earnings and
funding, while keeping liquidity and core capital at satisfactory levels, could be positive for
the ratings. Negative rating action may arise on signs of weakened loss-absorption buffers and
significantly higher capital impairment risks, possibly due to consecutive periods of rapid loan
growth and poor risk underwriting, and/or sharp property price corrections in a swift downturn
scenario.
The bank's core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio rose to 16% at end-June 2012 from 13% at
end-2010 due to strong earnings growth, while its Fitch Core Capital Ratio was around 20%. The
bank's high capital would help it to absorb potential impairment risks from loan concentration
and exposure to investment properties in a renewed downturn scenario. Unreserved non-performing
assets equalled 38% of the bank's core equity at end-2011 (domestic peer average: 21%), down
from 48% at end-2010.
The high capital base also supports Union Bank's medium-term growth plans to strengthen and
diversify its domestic lending franchise, focusing more on the higher-yielding commercial and
consumer segment. The bank may remain quite selective on certain economic sectors of corporate
loans, which are typically tightly-priced, unsecured and pose concentration risks. Asset quality
has been stable following the brief increase in NPLs in 2010, supported by the steady domestic
economy and limited increase in risk appetite. There is potential for greater stability and
sustainability in the bank's revenue base in the long term from incremental efforts in
diversifying lending and fee-based activities, and the maintenance of this multi-year strategy.
In the near to medium term, earnings may remain reliant on trading gains, which have been
higher than those of its local peers during favourable interest-rate cycles and one-off
securities reclassification. Another reason is the bank's proportionately sizeable treasury
assets and liquid balance sheet, with the loan/deposit ratio of around 40% over the past three
years (local peer average: 65%). On a positive note, the liquid balance sheet helps mitigate
deposit concentration.
The subordinated notes rating of 'A(phl)' is one notch below the bank's National Long-Term
Rating (which is driven by its standalone strength), reflecting the subordinated status and the
absence of any going concern loss-absorption features.
Full list of ratings:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '4'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
- Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A(phl)'