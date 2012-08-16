Economic cycles have less impact on Okinawa Electric's sales than on those of other Japanese EPCOs because about 80% of total demand for its electricity is from household and commercial use, for which demand is growing steadily. Nevertheless, we believe a continuation of Japan's economic downturn could force the company to lower its two-to-three-year outlook for electricity sales. We base our corporate credit ratings on Okinawa Electric on our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is 'aa-', and we have not raised the ratings any number of notches to reflect extraordinary government support.

In our opinion, Japan's stalled energy strategy following the disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in March 2011 has gradually weakened the credit quality of the nation's electric utility sector. Continuing uncertainty about regulation of nuclear plants and increases in the cost of their operation could hurt domestic electric utility companies' stable operating profits and cash flows over the next two years. However, Okinawa Electric doesn't operate a nuclear power plant and has no plans to construct one. Accordingly, increasing operational risk and weakening profitability in the operation of nuclear power plants put little pressure on Okinawa Electric's credit quality, in our view.

Standard & Poor's assessment of Okinawa Electric's business risk profile as "excellent'' reflects our expectation that demand for electricity in Okinawa Prefecture will remain solid in the next three to five years, underpinned by a growing population, the prevalence of all-electricity housing in Okinawa Prefecture, and a recovery in industrial demand. We also believe business conditions are less likely to change for Okinawa Electric than other domestic EPCOs. We hold this view because Okinawa Electric has no plan to build or operate a nuclear power plant and because the government takes a different approach to regulating electricity in the Okinawa region than in regions where other EPCOs operate--giving Okinawa Electric more support than other EPCOs because of its political importance and remoteness. This support is in the form of partial tax advantages in accordance with Japan's Law on Special Measures for the Promotion and Development of Okinawa and sufficient financing support through low-interest loans from Okinawa Development Finance Corporation (ODFC), a government-related entity.

Standard & Poor's views Okinawa Electric's financial risk profile as "modest." We expect construction costs for its Yoshinoura liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant to delay improvement in the company's profits and free cash flow. However, a planned 2013 start to operations at the plant makes a considerable decline in capital investments likely in fiscal 2013 (ending March 31, 2014) and beyond. As such, Standard & Poor's expects the company's free cash flow to improve in fiscal 2013 and thereafter. A three-year average of the ratio of the company's funds from operations (FFO; before adjusting for changes in working capital) to total debt was around 15%, and the ratio of its debt to capital was 64.0%. Both ratios closely matched those of a year earlier but were still slightly less sound than those of major overseas electric power and gas companies rated 'A' or higher. The company raises funds mainly in the domestic bond market or from ODFC. Okinawa Electric can raise funds steadily, through long-term bond issuances mainly, and at very low financing costs. Also, the company's record as the only Japanese EPCO to issue corporate bonds since the Fukushima nuclear crisis began leads us to believe that Okinawa Electric's financing is quite stable.

Okinawa Electric is building two generators at its new Yoshinoura Thermal Power Plant on Okinawa Island to expand and diversify its electricity supply. The Yoshinoura plant is the company's first thermal plant run on liquid natural gas (LNG), and construction of the No. 1 and No. 2 generators has proceeded as planned. Okinawa Electric intends to begin operation of the No.1 generator in 2012, with the No.2 generator to follow in 2013. Standard & Poor's believes the company has made steady progress toward commencement of operations at the plant, including procurement of LNG.

Liquidity

Okinawa Electric's liquidity is ''adequate,'' as defined in our criteria, and we believe the company will meet its funding needs for the foreseeable future even if its EBITDA falls. We base our assessment of the company's liquidity on the following:

-- Our view that as of March 31, 2011, Okinawa Electric's liquidity sources--including FFO and unused, committed credit facilities--would exceed 1.2x uses for the next year;

-- The support Japan's institutional benefits provide to Okinawa Electric make changes in its EBITDA easy to forecast. Even if the company's EBITDA declines 20% in fiscal 2012 from a year earlier, net liquidity would continue to exceed cash requirements;

-- The company's extremely favorable relationships with financial institutions, including ODFC; and

-- Okinawa Electric's ability to raise funds in the bond market in a stable manner as it has demonstrated with continued issuance of corporate bonds under extremely difficult operating conditions for the electricity industry.

Outlook

Our negative outlook reflects uncertainties surrounding the government policy framework for domestic power utilities. We also take the view that the sovereign ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) continue to constrain the ratings on Okinawa Electric, mainly because of its status as a public utility and the heavy dependence of its business on the domestic sector. We have incorporated into our assessment our expectation of a steady improvement in key financial ratios for Okinawa Electric after the No. 2 unit at its Yoshinoura plant begins operation after May 2013. Accordingly, diminishing prospects for improvement in key financial measures may pressure the ratings.

Standard & Poor's may consider lowering the ratings on Okinawa Electric if it lowers the long-term sovereign ratings on Japan. We may also consider lowering the ratings if the company's EBITDA margin weakens materially to around 15% from above 20% or if FFO to total debt for the company falls to around 15% on a sustained basis. On the other hand, so long as the ratings on Japan and the outlook on those ratings remain unchanged, there is little likelihood that we will raise the ratings on the company or make an upward revision to the outlook, even if the company greatly enhances its financial risk profile.

