Jan 26 - Over the past two years, the covered bond market has benefited from banks' growing preference for secured funding, in Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion. Issuance volumes remained high in 2011, reaching over EUR300 billion, but stress in the wider credit markets for financial institutions during the second half of the year did not pass covered bonds by, resulting in significant spread volatility and stalling new issuance, according to a recent report titled "Covered Bonds Outlook 2012: Is The Shine Coming Off?".

"Issuance picked up quickly during the first few weeks of the new year, but there are signs that the sector may be losing some of its luster, with bond pricing significantly wider than it was 12 months ago," said credit analyst Sabine Daehn. The bleak economic backdrop may hurt covered bond prospects, especially for countries such as Spain, Greece, Portugal, and Italy, where originators will likely retain issuance for use as collateral in ECB refinancing. "Notably, there has been little 2012 issuance from these peripheral countries, unlike in the early weeks of 2011," she said.

Credit performance pressures facing covered bonds include ongoing weak underlying mortgage lending, which is keeping house prices down in many countries, as well as a generally weak economic outlook and the prospect of rising unemployment. "Given the diverse nature of cover pools, we are cautious about making general statements on overall pool performance, and we believe close examination of each program is necessary to determine individual credit risks," said credit analyst Andrew South. "However, we believe changes in sovereign and bank credit ratings are more likely than collateral performance to spur covered bond rating changes in the near term," he added.

