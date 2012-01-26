Jan 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Holmes Master Issuer
PLC's - Series 2012-1 notes final ratings, as follows:
USD500,000,000 Class A1: assigned 'F1+sf'
USD500,000,000 Class A2: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR1,200,000,000 Class A3: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP175,000,000 Class A4: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY20,000,000,000 Class A5: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP215,000,000 Class A6: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated by in the
UK by Santander UK plc (Santander, rated
'A+'/Stable/'F1'; previously known as Abbey National plc). The
notes are the 20th issuance from Santander's Holmes master trust
programme and the 11th issuance through the beneficiary, Holmes
Funding Ltd (Funding). Funding allows for de-linked issuance
from the Holmes master trust programme. A de-linked structure
allows series of notes with different ratings and maturities to
be issued on an individual basis at different times, subject to
fulfilment of certain issuance tests.
The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the
underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE),
Santander's origination and underwriting procedures, its
servicing capabilities, and the transaction's sound legal
structure. CE for the Class A notes will initially total 19.02%,
which will be provided by the subordination of the unrated Class
Z notes 14.86% as well as a reserve account of 4.16% (GBP465m).
Fitch calculated the CE by taking into account outstanding notes
from previous Funding issuances.
To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using
its default model, details of which can be found in the reports
entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" and "EMEA
Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom Mortgage Loss and Cashflow
Assumptions", both dated August 2011 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default
and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model
under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, interest
rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests
showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a
level corresponding to the related stress scenario without
incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can
retire principal by legal final maturity.
Santander provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template.
However, a number of key data fields were missing or partially
completed. Santander was unable to provide borrower income
information for approximately 20% of the portfolio. Fitch
consequently assumed the relevant borrowers had the class 6
debt-to-income affordability measure. In addition, Santander was
unable to provide the year of construction for approximately 9%
of the portfolio. Fitch assumed these loans were secured by new
build properties and applied a haircut to the property
valuation. In addition, Santander was also not able to retrieve
the original property valuation type for 0.91% of the portfolio.
Fitch conservatively assumed that the original valuations were
indexed by Santander for these loans
Furthermore, the agency has not received loan-level data in
respect of borrowers' adverse credit history (county court
judgements or bankruptcy orders). For these loans, the agency
reviewed the historical underwriting criteria in respect of
Santander's acceptance of applications with adverse credit
histories. Fitch tightened the base default probabilities to
account for this missing information.
Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in
underlying defaults and loss severity will be included in the
new issue report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
At closing, Fitch also affirmed the ratings of the
outstanding notes from the four outstanding prior issuances
under the Holmes master trust programme, as detailed below.
Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2007-1
Series 4 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2007-2
Series 4 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2010-1
Series 1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Series 1 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Series 1 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Series 1 Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Series 1 Class Z: Not rated
Holmes Master Issue PLC - Issue 2011-1
Series 1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Series 1 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Series 1 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Series 1 Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Series 1 Class Z: Not rated
Holmes Master Issue PLC - Issue 2011-3
Series 1 Class A1: affirmed at 'F1+sf'
Series 1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Series 1 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Series 1 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Series 1 Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'
Series 1 Class A6: affirmed at 'AAAsf'