OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our overall ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Homeloan Management as a primary servicer of residential mortgages in Ireland.

-- The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its overall ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Homeloan Management Ltd. (HML) as a primary servicer of residential mortgages in the Republic of Ireland (ROI).

The ABOVE AVERAGE rankings reflect our view of the following:

-- HML has serviced mortgage loans originated in the ROI since 2005.

-- The team that services the ROI loans is experienced and reasonably well tenured, and has been trained and developed with the aim of ensuring that the mortgages are serviced in line with regulation and compliance requirements in ROI, as well as in line with the servicing agreements executed by HML and its clients.

-- The ROI servicing operation is ring-fenced within the overall HML servicing business, although all support facilities such as human resources, training, IT, audit, risk, and compliance are provided, having been adapted to meet the needs of the ROI business.

-- There are certain areas where HML's servicing business for the ROI is more reliant on manual input than for the U.K. HML advises us that it plans to enhance its IT platform to increase levels of automation in the future.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable for the primary servicing of residential mortgages in the ROI.

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

Our subranking is ABOVE AVERAGE for management and organization.

LOAN ADMINISTRATION

Our subranking is ABOVE AVERAGE for loan administration.

FINANCIAL POSITION

We consider HML's financial position to be sufficient. We have reviewed HML's and Skipton Building Society's audited financial statements, and are of the opinion that there is sufficient financial strength to sustain HML's servicing operations as described, for the next 12-18 months. This opinion does not replace that of a senior debt or counterparty credit rating.

