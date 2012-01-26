(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- TARGO Lebensversicherung AG (TARGO Leben) effectively executes its
bancassurance model and contributes strongly to the Talanx Primary Insurance
Group (TPG), in our view.
-- We are revising TARGO Leben's group status to "core" from
"strategically important," according to our group methodology.
-- We are therefore raising our counterparty credit and insurer financial
strength ratings to 'A+' from 'A', in line with the ratings on the core
operating entities of TPG.
-- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on TPG.
Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today it raised its counterparty credit and insurer
financial strength ratings on Germany-based life insurer TARGO Lebensversicherung AG
(TARGO Leben) to 'A+' from 'A'. The outlook is stable.
The upgrade reflects our revision of TARGO Leben's group status to
Germany-based Talanx Primary Insurance Group (TPG; core operating entities
rated A+/Stable/--) to "core" from "strategically important," according to our
criteria. TPG is intermediately held by Talanx AG (A-/Stable/--). We believe
that TARGO Leben will maintain its integral position, profitable business, and
earnings contribution within TPG.
In our view, TARGO Leben has successfully proven effective execution of its
bancassurance model through TARGOBANK AG & Co. KGaA (Targo Bank; not rated),
under Targo Bank's new owner Caisse Centrale du Credit Mutuel (A+/Stable/A-1).
The company has also had strong operating performance and made a meaningful
earnings contribution to TPG over the past few years. We believe that TARGO
Leben supports TPG's strategy to further diversify its earnings, having
contributed 7% of TPG's overall premium in 2011.
TARGO Leben's financial profile is strong, in our view, benefiting from strong
capitalization and earnings and a conservative investment profile. However, we
regard its competitive position as a relative ratings weakness.
TARGO Leben is TPG's most profitable life insurer, based on 2010 embedded
value figures. Its average contribution to TPG's group EBIT was about 10% in
2006-2010, and its strong profitability continued in 2011. TARGO Leben's
strong operating performance benefits from high mortality risk and cost
surpluses, stemming from its strong position in the group's highly profitable
credit life insurance segment and a small cost base. This makes the company
less dependent on capital market developments and enables it to maintain its
bonus rates on traditional products at a consistently high level among the top
insurers in Germany (4.6% in 2011 and 4.8% in 2010).
TARGO Leben's complete dependence on Targo Bank as its sole distribution
channel constrains our view of the company's competitive position. TARGO Leben
reduced its lapse ratios in 2011. However, compared with those of domestic
peers, these ratios are still very high.
The stable outlook on TARGO Leben reflects that on TPG (for details see
"Talanx Primary Insurance Group," published on Oct. 31, 2011, on RatingsDirect
on the Global Credit Portal). As a core subsidiary, the ratings and outlook
will move in tandem with those on its parent.
