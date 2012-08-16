(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia ------- 16-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-May-2012 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo) reflects the telecom tower company's high leverage. Protelindo's moderately concentrated customer base and the weak market position of its key customer, PT Hutchison CP Telecommunications (HCPT; not rated), also constrain the rating. Protelindo's strong operating efficiency, stable cash flow and strong margins from long-term tower leases, and good market position temper these weaknesses.

Protelindo has an "aggressive" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's leverage to remain high due to the scope for potentially large debt-funded acquisitions in its tower portfolio. We anticipate that Protelindo will continue to invest in built-to-suit towers for companies such as PT XL Axiata Tbk. (not rated) and PT Telekomunikasi Selular (BBB-/Stable/--). We estimate that the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will remain about 4x and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain about 15% over the next two years. Protelindo is also exposed to exchange rate fluctuations because about 70% of its debt and about 40% of its revenue are denominated in foreign currency.

Protelindo has a "fair" business risk profile, as defined in our criteria. Our assessment factors in the company's customer concentration, with HCPT accounting for about 40% of revenue. Protelindo has acquired about two-thirds of its towers from HCPT, which has a weak market position (a subscriber market share of less than 5%). We, however, believe that the following factors mitigate the concentration risk: (1) the essential nature of telecom infrastructure for operators; (2) the support of HCPT's parent Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--) through consistent investments; and (3) a non-cancelable feature of lease contracts, even if ownership of the telecom operator changes. We expect Protelindo's customer concentration to gradually reduce over the next two to three years.

Protelindo has strong operating efficiency, in our view, with long-term tower leases of about 10 years. The leases contain inflation-linked clauses. The company also passes through certain costs to customers, including electricity costs. Protelindo's more than 7,000 towers have a tenancy ratio (the number of operators sharing a tower) of about 1.7x. The high tenancy ratio, combined with Protelindo's experienced management, generates above-average EBITDA margins of 76%-78%.

Protelindo has a good market position in the Indonesian tower industry. It is the country's largest independent tower company. Its tower portfolio is diversified across the country. PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk. (not rated), is a close second after it acquired 2,500 towers from PT Indosat Tbk. (BB+/Stable/--; axBBB+/--). Large telecom operators such as PT XL Axiata Tbk. still control about two-thirds of telecom towers in Indonesia and share some of them with other operators. Nevertheless, we believe that the demand for towers from independent tower companies will increase as local regulations encourage tower sharing and telecom operators focus on providing services rather than on managing towers.

Liquidity

We assess Protelindo's liquidity to be "adequate", as defined in our criteria. This is despite our expectation that the company's sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by more than 1.5x over the next 24 months. We believe the company will use its liquidity to fund growth, particularly acquisitions. We anticipate that net liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources include cash balance of Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 650 billion and an unused long-term committed credit facility of IDR1.5 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- Sources of liquidity include our expectation of FFO of more than IDR1.1 trillion each year over the next two years.

-- Uses of liquidity include debt of about IDR600 billion due in the next 12 months.

-- Uses also include our expectation of a minimum capital expenditure of IDR1 trillion, which we believe Protelindo will incur considering its build-to-suit tower pipeline; IDR325 billion for acquisition of towers from HCPT as per an existing commitment; and IDR376 billion for a planned acquisition of 200 towers under a recent deal with a local business group.

Protelindo has significant headroom under its covenants.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Protelindo can maintain its operating efficiency and stable cash flows.

We could lower the rating if the company undertakes large debt-financed tower portfolio acquisitions, such that we expect the ratio of debt to EBITDA to remain more than 4.5x for a prolonged period. We could also downgrade Protelindo if the company's market position deteriorates because HCPT winds up its operations or sells them to another weak telecom operator.

We could raise the rating if Protelindo improves its market position and diversity. We could also upgrade the company if we expect it to improve and maintain a stronger financial performance, including a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.5x or lower.