(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 16 -
Summary analysis -- PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia ------- 16-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-May-2012 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
The rating on PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo) reflects
the telecom tower company's high leverage. Protelindo's moderately
concentrated customer base and the weak market position of its key customer,
PT Hutchison CP Telecommunications (HCPT; not rated), also constrain the
rating. Protelindo's strong operating efficiency, stable cash flow and strong
margins from long-term tower leases, and good market position temper these
weaknesses.
Protelindo has an "aggressive" financial risk profile, as defined in our
criteria. We expect the company's leverage to remain high due to the scope for
potentially large debt-funded acquisitions in its tower portfolio. We
anticipate that Protelindo will continue to invest in built-to-suit towers for
companies such as PT XL Axiata Tbk. (not rated) and PT Telekomunikasi Selular
(BBB-/Stable/--). We estimate that the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will
remain about 4x and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will
remain about 15% over the next two years. Protelindo is also exposed to
exchange rate fluctuations because about 70% of its debt and about 40% of its
revenue are denominated in foreign currency.
Protelindo has a "fair" business risk profile, as defined in our criteria. Our
assessment factors in the company's customer concentration, with HCPT
accounting for about 40% of revenue. Protelindo has acquired about two-thirds
of its towers from HCPT, which has a weak market position (a subscriber market
share of less than 5%). We, however, believe that the following factors
mitigate the concentration risk: (1) the essential nature of telecom
infrastructure for operators; (2) the support of HCPT's parent Hutchison
Whampoa Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--) through consistent investments; and (3) a
non-cancelable feature of lease contracts, even if ownership of the telecom
operator changes. We expect Protelindo's customer concentration to gradually
reduce over the next two to three years.
Protelindo has strong operating efficiency, in our view, with long-term tower
leases of about 10 years. The leases contain inflation-linked clauses. The
company also passes through certain costs to customers, including electricity
costs. Protelindo's more than 7,000 towers have a tenancy ratio (the number of
operators sharing a tower) of about 1.7x. The high tenancy ratio, combined
with Protelindo's experienced management, generates above-average EBITDA
margins of 76%-78%.
Protelindo has a good market position in the Indonesian tower industry. It is
the country's largest independent tower company. Its tower portfolio is
diversified across the country. PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk. (not
rated), is a close second after it acquired 2,500 towers from PT Indosat Tbk.
(BB+/Stable/--; axBBB+/--). Large telecom operators such as PT XL Axiata Tbk.
still control about two-thirds of telecom towers in Indonesia and share some
of them with other operators. Nevertheless, we believe that the demand for
towers from independent tower companies will increase as local regulations
encourage tower sharing and telecom operators focus on providing services
rather than on managing towers.
Liquidity
We assess Protelindo's liquidity to be "adequate", as defined in our criteria.
This is despite our expectation that the company's sources of liquidity will
exceed its uses by more than 1.5x over the next 24 months. We believe the
company will use its liquidity to fund growth, particularly acquisitions. We
anticipate that net liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA
declines by 30%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors
and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources include cash balance of Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 650
billion and an unused long-term committed credit facility of IDR1.5 trillion
as of Dec. 31, 2011.
-- Sources of liquidity include our expectation of FFO of more than
IDR1.1 trillion each year over the next two years.
-- Uses of liquidity include debt of about IDR600 billion due in the next
12 months.
-- Uses also include our expectation of a minimum capital expenditure of
IDR1 trillion, which we believe Protelindo will incur considering its
build-to-suit tower pipeline; IDR325 billion for acquisition of towers from
HCPT as per an existing commitment; and IDR376 billion for a planned
acquisition of 200 towers under a recent deal with a local business group.
Protelindo has significant headroom under its covenants.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Protelindo can
maintain its operating efficiency and stable cash flows.
We could lower the rating if the company undertakes large debt-financed tower
portfolio acquisitions, such that we expect the ratio of debt to EBITDA to
remain more than 4.5x for a prolonged period. We could also downgrade
Protelindo if the company's market position deteriorates because HCPT winds up
its operations or sells them to another weak telecom operator.
We could raise the rating if Protelindo improves its market position and
diversity. We could also upgrade the company if we expect it to improve and
maintain a stronger financial performance, including a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of
3.5x or lower.