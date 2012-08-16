(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings says that the 7% freight tariffs indexation proposed by the Russian government may make it more challenging for JSC Russian Railways (RZD; 'BBB'/Stable) to finance its ambitious investment programme, unless it is accompanied by other sources of funds and/or financial support from the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable), its sole shareholder.

The Russian government is considering a 7% indexation of freight tariffs for RZD effective from 1 January 2013, which would fall short of RZD's proposal of an 11% tariff increase, but is broadly in line with Fitch's expectations. However, the agency's expectations also include subsidies and capital injections for RZD's opex and capex needs.

It has been reported that RZD is now proposing to add a so-called investment component of 4% to the tariff indexation for 2013 as a source of funds for its capital investment program, which stands at RUB342bn for 2013 (excluding subsidiaries). The government is said to be contemplating other sources of funds for RZD's investment program that might include state guarantees for its debt or using the funds of the sovereign welfare fund to invest in RZD's long-term projects. Furthermore, the Russian government is discussing switching to a five-year tariff determination instead of the current annual tariff indexation which could bring more predictability for RZD, in the agency's view.

RZD is keen to carry out its previously announced asset disposal plans in order to finance its RUB428bn capital investment program in 2012. RZD plans to raise as much as RUB70bn from asset sales in 2012. The expected disposals include RZD's remaining 21.8% stake in JSC TransCreditBank and may potentially include the remaining 25% stake in JSC Freight One ('BB+'/Negative).

In Fitch's view, a failure by RZD to secure funding for its capex programme - either in the form of the investment component or from other sources (including subsidies and capital injections) - may potentially lead to RZD's leverage exceeding Fitch's current expectations, or may result in delays or cancelations of certain capital projects.

Fitch notes the partial privatisation of RZD (25% less one share) planned for 2012-2013 which was announced by the government earlier this year is unlikely to change the current rating. However, the agency notes that following the partial privatisation RZD may experience difficulties with funding its capex program, unless part of the privatisation proceeds remains with RZD.

Should RZD's leverage exceed 2.5x on a sustained basis, it could put pressure on its ratings. However, Fitch expects to continue aligning RZD's Issuer Default Rating with Russia's at the current 'BBB' level, given the strength of government links. Fitch is therefore unlikely to downgrade RZD unless Russia's sovereign rating is downgraded.

In January-July 2012 RZD reported a moderate increase in total freight volumes, to 738m tones, a 3.4% increase yoy. Over the same period, total freight turnover increased to 1,289bn ton-km, a 5.2% increase yoy; freight turnover including empty runs reached 1,619bn ton-km, a 4% increase yoy. Fitch expects freight volumes to increase by low single digits each year or broadly in line with Russian GDP that the agency forecasts to increase by 3.8% in 2012 and 4.0% per annum in 2013-2014.

In its stand-alone Russian accounts for H112, RZD reported a revenue increase to RUB677bn, a 5% increase yoy and net unadjusted debt of RUB286bn, up 41% from 31 December 2011.

