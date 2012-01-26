(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Skyline 2007 B.V. as follows:

EUR1,524.2m class A (NL0000886935) affirmed at 'Asf'; Stable Outlook

EUR162.0m class B (XS0304009847) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Stable Outlook

EUR133.5m class C (XS0304022279) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Negative Outlook

EUR121.5m class D (XS0304022436) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Negative Outlook

EUR43.5m class E (XS0304022865) affirmed at CCCsf ; Recovery Estimate RE20%

The rating action reflects the transaction's stable performance since the last rating action in February 2011. Approximately 34% of the note issuance has been redeemed since the end of the replenishment period in April 2011. Of this EUR1bn repayment, 86.7% is accounted for by the seller repurchasing EUR867m of these loans. This was compulsory after further advances had been granted to these borrowers. Consequently these loans had to be bought out of the transaction. In addition to this repayment, EUR55m of scheduled and EUR93m of unscheduled principal payments have also been made, accounting for the remaining 13.3% of note redemption.

As all principal proceeds have been applied to the notes sequentially, available credit enhancement has improved across the structure. Several mechanisms are also in place to protect the notes from potential future losses. The EUR24m reserve account, subordinated to class E, has been built up to EUR31m in January 2012 via excess spread. The swap agreement guarantees an excess margin of 0.6%. Additional excess spread can be trapped in principal deficiency ledgers once loan-level losses are occurring.

Despite the substantial class A note balance reduction, the weighted average loan-to-value ratio (LTV) remains almost unchanged at 70.2%. Factors partly off-setting deleveraging includes the prepayment of low-LTV loans and the revaluation of collateral (secondary Dutch real estate). The pool composition by asset type also remains largely unchanged, with the collateral consisting of either office (37.1%), residential (21%), retail (20.4%) industrial (14.6%) or other assets (6.9%). The debt service coverage ratio, which peaked at 2.4x in 2009, has stabilised at approximately 2x.

Delinquent loans historically accounted for 0.4% to 3.3% of the portfolio balance. The figures exclude a one-off escalation in January 2010 when a surge in short-term arrears increased the total delinquencies to 9.1%. In January 2012, 1.9% of the pool was in arrears. No loan defaults have been reported since closing in July 2007.