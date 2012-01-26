Five Chinese firms failed to register overseas bond issuances - state planner
BEIJING, June 13 Five Chinese companies did not register overseas bond issuances with authorities, China's state planner said in a statement on its website.
Jan 26 UK buy-to-let (BTL) residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) market
* Moody's:UK Buy-To-Let RMBS performance continued to improve in November 2011
BEIJING, June 13 Five Chinese companies did not register overseas bond issuances with authorities, China's state planner said in a statement on its website.
* Upward pressure on yields from US market receding - BOJ official