Jan 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B' issue rating to the proposed $250 million senior notes (the proposed or U.S. dollar notes) to be issued by Codere Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. (Codere Finance). Codere Finance is a fully-owned finance subsidiary of Spanish gaming company Codere S.A. (B/Stable--). The 'B' issue rating is in line with the corporate credit rating on parent company Codere. We also assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the proposed notes, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The issue and recovery ratings on the existing EUR760 million senior notes due 2015 (the euro notes), issued by Codere Finance, remain unchanged at 'B' and '3', respectively.

We understand that about $200 million of the proceeds of the proposed notes will be used to finance the purchase of an additional 35.8% stake in ICELA, a 49%-owned Mexican partner. This will increase Codere's overall stake to 84.8%. This transaction will allow Codere to fully consolidate ICELA's results. We understand that the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and transaction fees.

As part of our revised recovery analysis, we have moved the hypothetical default year to 2015, when the euro notes mature, from 2013 previously. This is because we now project that the company will be able to refinance its EUR120 million credit facilities due in 2013. We have also increased our estimation of the stressed enterprise value at the point of default to EUR920 million, from EUR780 million previously, to reflect the additional value from the increased stake in ICELA.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

Our issue and recovery ratings on the existing and proposed senior notes are supported by our valuation of Codere as a going concern, underpinned by its leading market positions and strong barriers to entry in the highly regulated gaming sector. At the same time, the issue and recovery ratings are limited by our view of the security package and noteholder protection as weak. The ratings also reflect the uncertainties related to Codere's operations in Latin American jurisdictions, and the company's exposure to the Spanish insolvency regime, which we view as unfavorable for creditors.

The guarantee and security package for the proposed $250 million notes is in line with that of the euro notes. According to the documentation, the euro and U.S. dollar notes rank pari passu and are subordinated to the EUR120 million senior credit facilities due 2013. The proposed notes are guaranteed on a senior basis by Codere and Codere Internatiocional Dos, S.A.U. Codere Internatiocional Dos is a holding company that will be put in place for the purpose of guaranteeing the proposed notes issuance, and will be 100% owned by Codere International S.L.U. (a 100%-owned subsidiary of Codere). The proposed notes are also guaranteed on a second-ranking basis by most of Codere's operating companies. In addition, the proposed notes benefit from a first-priority lien over a funding loan from Codere Finance to Codere Internatiocional Dos, and from second-priority liens over the shares of Codere's subsidiaries Codere Espana, Codere Internacional, Codere America, Colonder, and Nididem.

The documentation for the proposed notes allows Codere to incur additional debt if the fixed charge coverage ratio is above 2.25x. In addition, the company can, without any limitations, raise up to $400 million of senior bank debt that would rank ahead of the notes (compared with EUR200 million of senior bank debt permitted in the euro notes' documentation).

The proposed notes' documentation also includes a portability feature that allows Codere to automatically push down the $250 million notes to a Latin American holding entity if Codere pursues an IPO or sells more than 20% of its Latin American business. According to the documentation, if the push down were to occur, holders of the U.S. dollar notes would no longer benefit from the guarantee and security provided by non-Latin American subsidiaries.

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Our hypothetical default scenario assumes some decline in revenues and margins, primarily arising from potential regulatory actions in Europe or Latin America. In addition, we forecast that the difficult economic conditions in Spain will accelerate margin decline in Codere's European business.

Under this scenario, we project a default in 2015, at which point we forecast that EBITDA will have declined to about EUR165 million. We calculate a stressed enterprise value of about EUR920 million at our simulated point of default, which translates into an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 5.5x.

From the stressed enterprise value, we deduct priority liabilities of about EUR135 million, comprising enforcement costs and finance leases. We also deduct EUR225 million of debt ranking ahead of the euro and U.S. dollar senior notes, including the debt of Codere's various subsidiaries and the EUR120 million senior credit facilities that we assume would be fully drawn by the point of default.

The residual value is sufficient for meaningful recovery in the 50%-70% range for senior noteholders, although we see some volatility in the recovery prospects for the following reasons. First, according to the proposed notes' documentation, the company can increase the amount of debt ranking above the notes, which would reduce recovery prospects for noteholders. Second, we believe that if the company were to push down the proposed U.S. dollar notes to a Latin American holding entity, recovery prospects for both the euro and U.S. dollar notes could be affected by potential changes in the overall capital structure and in our valuation assumptions. Third, we consider that depreciation of the currencies in Argentina or Mexico could lower recovery prospects for the senior noteholders, given that the debt is denominated in euros and U.S. dollars. Nonetheless, the diversification of the debt profile through the proposed U.S. dollar notes will partially mitigate this foreign exchange exposure, given that we see the U.S. dollar as more closely correlated to the Latin American currencies than the euro.

For more details, see "Recovery Report: Codere S.A. Recovery Rating Profile," published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

