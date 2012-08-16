(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed the performance of North Westerly CLO I by conducting
our credit and cash flow analysis and applying our relevant criteria.
-- Following our review of the transaction's performance, we have raised
our ratings on the class I-A, I-B, II, III-A, III-B, and III-C notes. At the
same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class IV-A and IV-B notes.
-- North Westerly CLO I B.V. is a cash flow CLO transaction backed by
senior loans and mezzanine obligations.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on North Westerly CLO I
B.V.'s class I-A, I-B, II, III-A, III-B, and III-C notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our
'CCC- (sf)' ratings on the class IV-A and IV-B notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance,
using data from the trustee report dated June 29, 2012, in addition to our
credit and cash flow analysis, and the application of our relevant criteria
for transactions of this type (see "Related Criteria And Research"). We have
taken into account recent transaction developments, and we have applied our
2012 counterparty criteria and our cash flow collateralized debt obligation
(CDO) criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And
Assumptions,"published on May 31, 2012, and "Update To Global Methodologies
And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on
Sept. 17, 2009).
The transaction has been amortizing since the end of its reinvestment period
in June 2008. Principal proceeds have been used to pay down the class I-A and
the class I-B notes. The outstanding balance of these notes has decreased by
EUR80 million (equivalent to a 58% decrease) since we previously reviewed the
transaction (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On Cash Flow CLO Transaction
North Westerly CLO I," published on June 6, 2011). This has in turn increased
the level of available credit enhancement for all of the classes of notes. We
have also observed an increase in the weighted-average spread earned on the
collateral portfolio.
The class I senior, class II mezzanine and class III mezzanine par value tests
continue to perform above the required trigger under the transaction
documents. However, the class IV mezzanine par value test continues to perform
below the required triggers. Interest proceeds have been used to make
principal payments on the class IV notes to cure the class IV mezzanine par
value tests, which have been failing since our previous review.
We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine
the break-even default rate. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio
balance that we consider to be performing, the principal cash balance, the
current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that
we consider to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress
scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each
liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress
scenarios.
In our opinion, the transaction documents for the cross currency swaps do not
fully comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria. Therefore, in our cash flow
analysis, we also considered potential scenarios where the cross currency swap
counterparties fail to perform, and scenarios where the transaction is exposed
to greater currency risk as a result.
Taking into account our credit and cash flow analysis and our 2012
counterparty criteria, we consider the level of credit enhancement available
to the class I-A, I-B, II, III-A, III-B, and III-C notes in this transaction
to be commensurate with higher ratings than we previously assigned. We have
therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes.
We consider the level of credit enhancement available to the class IV-A and
IV-B notes to be commensurate with our current ratings. We have therefore
affirmed our 'CCC-(sf)' ratings on these classes of notes.
The application of our largest obligor default test constrained our ratings on
the class III-A, III-B, and III-C notes. This test is a supplemental stress
test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate
collateralized debt obligations (see "Update To Global Methodologies And
Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept.
17, 2009).
North Westerly CLO I B.V. is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
transaction backed by senior loans and mezzanine obligations.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
North Westerly CLO I B.V.
EUR363 Million, US$5.27 Million Senior Deferrable Interest And Subordinated Notes
Ratings Raised
I-A AAA (sf) AA (sf)
I-B AAA (sf) AA (sf)
II BBB+ (sf) BB+(sf)
III-A B+ (sf) B (sf)
III-B B+ (sf) B (sf)
III-C B+ (sf) B (sf)
Ratings Affirmed
IV-A CCC- (sf)
IV-B CCC- (sf)