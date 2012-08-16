(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 16 -

Summary analysis -- Finmeccanica SpA ------------------------------ 16-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Aircraft

Mult. CUSIP6: 318027

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

06-Dec-2010 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on Italy-based aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica SpA are supported by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's diverse positions in the European aerospace and defense industry, and favorable business mix, which is skewed toward predictable military activities.

The ratings are constrained, however, by the group's reliance on the domestic Italian military market, moderate profitability, and the weak business positions of its cyclical noncore activities.

Finmeccanica's trading outlook is supported by an order backlog of about EUR46 million, which provides visibility for about 2.5 years of production in Finmeccanica's most important European markets, the U.K. and Italy. We expect defense procurement spending in Italy to decline and to stay flat in the U.K. in 2012, limiting growth opportunities to support and improve the group's cash flow generation. We continue to view Finmeccanica's business risk profile as "satisfactory" under our criteria.

S&P base-case operating scenario

For the first half of 2012, Finmeccanica reported solid operating earnings in line with our base case for the year. Order intake increased by about 7% in the same period, mainly supported by the helicopter business. Although revenues declined slightly, reported EBITA improved to EUR459 million, implying like-for-like growth of 10% against the comparable period in 2011. The improvement in operating earnings was mainly supported by restructuring benefits and streamlining of activities, combined with higher production rates in the helicopter business. The adjusted EBITA margin improved to 5.7% against 5.2% in first-half 2011.

Finmeccanica has confirmed its guidance of revenues ranging between EUR16.9 billion and EUR17.3 billion and EBITA of EUR1.1 billion for the full year 2012. This implies an EBITA margin slightly higher than 6% in 2012. We have similar figures in our base-line scenario for 2012 and continue to incorporate an EBITA margin of 5%-6% in our forecast for 2012.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

According to our unchanged base-case forecast for 2012, we expect Finmeccanica to report a slightly positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about EUR0.1 billion in 2012. Given that Finmeccanica has suspended dividend payments, discretionary cash flow is therefore expected to be minimally positive. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's debt stood at EUR6.1 billion (after our adjustments, including for operating leases, pensions, and receivables sold). Consequently, we don't anticipate that FOCF will help meaningfully reduce Finmeccanica's debt in 2012.

Our base case includes our assumption of funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR1.1 billion-EUR1.2 billion in 2012. In view of this and given that debt levels are likely to stay virtually unchanged, we foresee a ratio of FFO to debt of about 20%. This forecast does not include any conceivable proceeds from a disposal of assets, highlighting the importance of Finmeccanica successfully completing its planned divestments.

We have a slightly higher base-line expectation for 2013 given our anticipation of Finmeccanica's FOCF returning to historical levels of about EUR0.2 billion-EUR0.4 billion next year. This in turn implies that FFO to debt should improve to more than 20%.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We assess Finmeccanica's liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources will exceed liquidity needs by more than 2x over the next 24-36 months. This is mainly because the average term of Finmeccanica's debt is about 10 years.

Sources of liquidity include:

-- Surplus cash of about EUR0.4 billion as of June 30, 2012, comprising reported cash of EUR0.8 billion, less EUR0.4 billion that we consider tied to the operations. Cash balances in June are at the seasonally lowest point. As is usual in the defense industry, the majority of free cash flow is generated in the second half of the year. Therefore, Finmeccanica's cash balance at year end is significantly higher.

-- A EUR2.4 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in September 2015. To our knowledge, this RCF does not contain financial covenants.

In our liquidity analysis, we disregard uncommitted lines amounting to EUR0.6 billion as of June 30, 2012.

Finmeccancia's financial maturities over the next 36 months are:

-- Short-term debt of EUR37 million due in 2012.

-- Debt of about EUR0.9 billion, primarily relating to EUR803 million due in December 2013. This is the remaining outstanding amount of a bond with a face value of EUR1.0 billion at issuance, after deducting EUR197 million of face value that Finmeccanica bought back in the market until June 2012. Finmeccanica has publicly stated its intention to refinance this debt partly with the proceeds from planned asset disposals.

-- Additional debt of EUR46 million, due in 2013.

For 2012, we anticipate that FOCF will be mildly positive at about EUR0.1 billion. Because Finmeccanica has suspended dividend payments, we anticipate a positive discretionary cash flow in 2012. We therefore believe cash from ongoing operations will not affect Finmeccanica's liquidity position in 2012 and 2013.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of the risk that Finmeccanica's operational performance and prospects will be below the forecasts in our base-case scenario. The negative outlook also incorporates execution risks associated with Finmeccanica's disposal program. We believe that Finmeccanica will need to achieve at least EUR1.0 billion of planned disposals to stay commensurate with the current rating.

We could lower the ratings if the disposal program did not lead to tangible results or if trading conditions deteriorated such that we were uncertain about Finmeccanica's ability to achieve FFO to debt of about 25% in 2012, including disposal proceeds. We view the headroom to accommodate unforeseen problems--restructuring of divisions, lower trading volumes, or any other operational risks--to be very low.

We believe Finmeccanica will maintain a liquidity position of at least "adequate," under our criteria. In keeping with our policies, we would not necessarily place the ratings on CreditWatch before a downgrade.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Finmeccanica were to significantly lower its debt burden by more than the EUR1.0 billion envisaged by the company from the sale of assets. Further debt reduction is, in our view, unlikely to result from cash generated from ongoing operations, given the company's limited discretionary cash flow relative to its sizable fully-adjusted debt.

