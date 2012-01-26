Five Chinese firms failed to register overseas bond issuances - state planner
BEIJING, June 13 Five Chinese companies did not register overseas bond issuances with authorities, China's state planner said in a statement on its website.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 26 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its 'Criteria For Rating Transaction-Specific Support Facilities Provided to ABCP Conduits' report.
Fitch does currently not maintain any ratings using these rating criteria.
BEIJING, June 13 Five Chinese companies did not register overseas bond issuances with authorities, China's state planner said in a statement on its website.
* Upward pressure on yields from US market receding - BOJ official