(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 26 -

-- Standard & Poor's has reviewed the impact of its Jan. 25, 2012, downgrade of the State of Upper Austria on its ratings on Austria-based Oberosterreichische Landesbank AG (Hypo OO).

-- We are affirming our 'A/A-1' counterparty credit ratings on the bank and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- In our view, Hypo OO has a moderate business position, moderate capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity, reflecting a stand-alone profile (SACP) of 'bbb'.

-- We consider that HYPO OO has a "high" likelihood of extraordinary support from its 51% owner the State of Upper Austria, which provides a three-notch rating uplift above the SACP.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view of a high likelihood of extraordinary government support for Hypo OO, in case of need.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Austria-based Oberosterreichische Landesbank AG (Hypo OO). We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

We have also affirmed the 'A-' issue rating on Hypo OO's nondeferrable senior subordinated debt and removed it from CreditWatch negative.

We lowered the long-term issue ratings on Hypo OO's grandfathered debt guaranteed by the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+) to 'AA+' from 'AAA' and removed them from CreditWatch negative. The outlook on this debt is negative.

Our rating actions on Hypo OO follow the downgrade and CreditWatch resolution on its 51% owner, the State of Upper Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+), which in turn followed a similar action on the Republic of Austria (for further details see "Related Criteria And Research" below). We affirmed the long-term issuer rating on Hypo OO despite the Upper Austria downgrade in line with our methodology for rating government-related entities.

Hypo OO is a small commercial bank in Upper Austria, and it reported total assets of EUR8.6 billion as of midyear 2011. The State of Upper Austria owns 51% of Hypo OO. The bank carries out state-related banking services, with a dominant focus on niche segments in Upper Austria, mainly on residential mortgages and financing of medical services. We expect the bank's strong business stability to continue, underpinned by its focus on its core competencies.

We assess the bank's capital and earnings to be "moderate". This is mainly based on our expectation that the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will be maintained in the range of 6.5%-7% in the short to medium term. The quality of the bank's capital is strong, with no hybrids outstanding.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Hypo OO's "important" role as one of Upper Austria's largest government-related entities, and "very strong" link with the government of Upper Austria.

We expect the State of Upper Austria to continue to support the bank as a long-term shareholder. Furthermore, the bank's other major strategic shareholder Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberosterreich (RLB OO; not rated), which has a 34% stake, has shown support for Hypo OO. For example, since year-end 2008 RLB OO has provided a guarantee of EUR30 million for a high-risk asset-backed securities portfolio, of which EUR11.4 million has been utilized.

The stable outlook on Hypo OO reflects our view that there continues to be a high likelihood that the bank's 51% owner, the State of Upper Austria, would provide extraordinary support in case of need. The negative outlook on the State of Upper Austria does not have a direct impact on the outlook on the bank because any further one-notch downgrade on the state would not affect the rating on the bank.

