-- U.K. banks have come a long way in strengthening their balance sheet
fundamentals and continue to make progress.
-- Macroeconomic headwinds and exceptional charges relating to customer
redress and compliance failures will again be a drag on earnings for the rest
of 2012 and into 2013.
-- As a result, capital build will be modest and capital ratios will
improve primarily from ongoing deleveraging.
-- We factor governance, management, and reputational risks into our
assessment of industry risk for the U.K. banking system, but further
developments could constrain our view of banks' business positions.
-- We expect some deterioration in asset quality during the second half
of the year.
The half-year 2012 earnings releases of the major U.K. banks indicate continued progress in
improving their balance sheet strength against the backdrop of a difficult macroeconomic
environment. However, as Standard & Poor's Ratings Services noted in an updated report card
published today titled Exceptional Items Are Becoming A Recurring Theme For
U.K. Banks industrywide concerns on customer redress, management, and
governance issues have come to the fore over the past six months and could
undermine the banks' progress so far toward more sustainable credit profiles.
U.K. banks have come a long way in strengthening their balance sheet
fundamentals since the global financial crisis in 2007-2009. However,
first-half results suggest that while the banks are clearly targeting more
robust balance sheet profiles, the pace of recovery toward sustainable
earnings growth is slower than we would anticipate. The difficult operating
environment for banks in the U.K. has been exacerbated by a series of
exceptional items and one-off charges, which we believe have constrained the
earnings of all the major banks.
Our baseline forecast for 2012 real U.K. GDP growth, according to Standard &
Poor's economists, is just 0.3% (with zero or slightly negative growth likely
if the second-quarter preliminary estimate of negative 0.7% is confirmed),
rising only modestly to 1% in 2013. Our forecast for the U.K. unemployment
rate is an average rate of 8.5% in 2012, rising to 8.9% in 2013. In the
context of this weak operating environment, we see continued pressure on
banks' underlying earnings for the second half of 2012 as a result of subdued
lending volumes, limited scope for net interest margin widening in the low
interest rate environment, and a modest increase in impairment charges. We
also believe that further charges related to customer redress and compliance
issues will continue to weigh on statutory earnings.
In our view, management and governance issues emanating from a series of
missteps have heightened the general unease surrounding the U.K. banking
sector. Examples include the alleged manipulation of the London interbank
offered rate (LIBOR), misselling of PPI (payment protection insurance),
customer redress with respect to interest rate hedging products sold to small
and midsize businesses, and certain IT problems. (For more details, see "How
Heavily Are Management and Governance Issues Weighing on U.K. Bank Ratings?,"
published July 11, 2012.)
While we believe that these issues have made post-crisis recovery more
challenging for certain institutions, they do not, at this time, lead us to
fundamentally alter our view of industrywide creditworthiness. Many of the
issues relate to past failings of the banking system, which we already factor
into our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for the U.K. (see
"Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: U.K.," published Jan. 27, 2012). We
therefore maintain stable outlooks on the majority of U.K. banks and building
societies (collectively "banks" in this report) that we rate.
