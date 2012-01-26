(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 26 -
-- On Jan. 25, 2012, we revised our outlook on the
unsolicited rating on the state of Lower Austria to negative.
-- Having assessed the impact of the revision on the ratings
on HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG, we are affirming our
'A/A-1' counterparty credit ratings on the bank and removing
them from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative
implications on Dec. 8, 2011.
-- The ratings on the bank reflect our view of its weak
business position, strong capital and earnings, adequate risk
position, average funding, and adequate liquidity, as well as
our assessment that there is a "high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support in the event of need.
-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of prospective
government support and our view that HYPO NOE will progress
steadily over the next year, maintaining strong capital and a
resilient risk profile.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty
credit ratings on Austria-based HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG (HYPO
NOE). We removed the long-term and short-term ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications
on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.
We also affirmed the 'A-' issue ratings on HYPO NOE's
nondeferrable senior subordinated debt. The 'AA+' issue ratings
on HYPO NOE's grandfathered debt, which carry a negative
outlook, are not affected.
HYPO NOE is a small commercial bank based in Lower Austria.
It reported total assets of EUR11.8 billion and had 28 branches
in Lower Austria and Vienna as of midyear 2011. We expect its
sole owner, the State of Lower Austria (unsolicited rating
AA+/Negative/A-1+) to continue to support the bank as a
long-term shareholder, providing sufficient stability to pursue
its strategy.
The stable outlook reflects our view that there is a high
likelihood of extraordinary government support for HYPO NOE in
the event of need. It also reflects our view that HYPO NOE will
progress steadily over the next year, maintaining strong capital
and a resilient risk profile.
