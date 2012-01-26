(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 26 - Turkish corporates face a greater reliance on short-term bank funding as the volume of outstanding Eurobonds declines, says Fitch Ratings. This, combined with heavy capex needs and slowing economic growth, will weaken their liquidity profiles.

Strong local demand spurred robust growth in 2011. Turkish corporates, particularly exporters, now face suffering the effects of the economic slowdown both within the country and across Europe. This may constrain cash flow generation in 2012 at a time when companies are expected to implement sizeable capital expenditure programmes.

We believe the prospects for new Eurobond issuance are limited. Indeed, we expect issuers to redeem outstanding maturing bonds from the proceeds of planned asset sales or from existing cash balances.

While the Turkish banking sector remains active in lending to local corporates, this funding is almost invariably short term and is viewed as a material credit weakness for the Turkish corporate sector. Prospects for domestic bond issuance for corporates also appear to be limited given the increase in benchmark rates to 10% from 7%. Indeed, the market only has the capacity to absorb relatively small-sized deals.

The fact that Turkish corporates have continued to be more relationship-focused than transactional, combined with the healthy position of the major local banks, has ensured that these companies have been able to retain good access to local bank funding, even though this is largely short-term and uncommitted. The corporates tend to maintain active deposit relationships with the same small group of core banks.

Turkish banks remain active in lending to the corporate sector, though most currently favour high-margin SME and consumer lending. The banking system's loans-to-deposit ratio has weakened, reaching around 100%.

International banks, meanwhile, have reduced their lending to Turkish corporates since 2008, although lending volumes appear to have stabilised. Nevertheless, this reduction in lending volumes has had a material impact on the government's privatisation programme as investors have in general been unable to raise the necessary funds to purchase assets, with the Gebze-Izmir toll road project being a notable exception.