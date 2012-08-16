(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Zagrebacka banka dd --------------------------- 16-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Croatia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 988849
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
16-Dec-2005 BBB/-- BBB/--
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/--
SACP bb+
Anchor bb+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support +1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Outlook
The negative outlook mirrors that on the sovereign. Therefore, a lowering of
the sovereign rating on Croatia (BBB-/Negative/A-3) would trigger a similar
rating action on Zagrebacka banka dd (ZB). In addition, in the event of any
negative rating action on the ultimate parent, the UniCredit group, which we
currently rate two notches above ZB, we would reassess the potential
implications for the ratings on the bank. In particular we would monitor
whether the likelihood of support from its direct owner, Unicredit Bank
Austria (A/Negative/A-1), could be diminishing, and whether ZB's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) could be negatively affected by contagion risks from the
UniCredit group.
A deterioration in the bank's SACP would not necessarily result in a lowering
of the ratings, however, due to the three notches of uplift that we could
incorporate to reflect group support. This is based on the assumption that the
SACP remains at 'bb-' or above.
We would revise the outlook to stable if we made a similar outlook change on
Croatia, all things being equal.