(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 16 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Zagrebacka banka dd --------------------------- 16-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Croatia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 988849

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

16-Dec-2005 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/--

SACP bb+

Anchor bb+

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support +1

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The negative outlook mirrors that on the sovereign. Therefore, a lowering of the sovereign rating on Croatia (BBB-/Negative/A-3) would trigger a similar rating action on Zagrebacka banka dd (ZB). In addition, in the event of any negative rating action on the ultimate parent, the UniCredit group, which we currently rate two notches above ZB, we would reassess the potential implications for the ratings on the bank. In particular we would monitor whether the likelihood of support from its direct owner, Unicredit Bank Austria (A/Negative/A-1), could be diminishing, and whether ZB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) could be negatively affected by contagion risks from the UniCredit group.

A deterioration in the bank's SACP would not necessarily result in a lowering of the ratings, however, due to the three notches of uplift that we could incorporate to reflect group support. This is based on the assumption that the SACP remains at 'bb-' or above.

We would revise the outlook to stable if we made a similar outlook change on Croatia, all things being equal.