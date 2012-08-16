(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our 'A-1 (sf)' rating on Managed and Enhanced Tap (Magenta) Funding SAT's ABCP program following our periodic review.

-- Magenta Funding is a "Societe de Titrisation" based in France that issues French commercial paper, European commercial paper, and U.S. commercial paper.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A-1 (sf)' credit rating on the Managed and Enhanced Tap (Magenta) Funding SAT asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) program that Natixis S.A. (A/Stable/A-1) established.

Today's rating action follows our assessment of the program's performance, and the application of our relevant criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). We initially rated this program on March 12, 2010.

Natixis provides a liquidity facility that will fund regardless of asset quality, which means that it will fully support transactions funded via Magenta Funding. We do not necessarily rate the underlying securities or "Fonds Communs de Titrisation" (FCT) units. Magenta Funding is a "Societe de Titrisation" based in France, which we understand is bankruptcy remote under French law. Natixis finances mainly trade receivables and consumer assets via the Magenta Funding structure. Magenta Funding issues French commercial paper (Billets de Tresorerie; BT), European commercial paper (ECP), and U.S. commercial paper (USCP).

Natixis sponsors Magenta Funding, which is a multiseller conduit. Following the wind down and discontinuation of the two other European conduits sponsored by Natixis, Elixir Funding Ltd. and Diversified Receivables Conduit Funding S.A., Magenta Funding is the sole European conduit sponsored by Natixis.

Magenta Funding benefits from a full-support liquidity line for each of the programs it is financing. As a consequence, the liquidity facility would fund regardless of the assets' performance. It should be noted that we do not necessarily rate the underlying securities or "Fonds Communs de Creances" (FCC)/FCT units.

Magenta Funding's performance is ultimately linked to the ratings on its various liquidity providers. All transactions refinanced in the conduit benefit from a fully supporting liquidity facility provided by Natixis. This means the liquidity facilities would fund regardless of the assets' performance.

As of the end of July 2012, the conduit is only refinancing unrated assets with a major exposure to trade receivables (86%). The main country exposure is to France (for further details, see "ABCP Portfolio Data: Managed and Enhanced Tap (Magenta) Funding SAT (As Of July 2012)," published on Aug. 7, 2012). There are no subprime assets, no monoline assets, no residential or commercial mortgage-backed securities (RMBS or CMBS) notes, and no collateralized debt obligation (CDO) notes refinanced in the conduit.

The amount of CP outstanding has decreased by more than 25% to $1.214 billion at the end of July 2012, from $1.559 billion at the end of April 2012. Over the same period, the capacity utilization of the conduit has increased.

Since March 2010, we have issued 21 rating agency confirmations (RAC) for Magenta, following eight new sellers being added to the conduit and 13 amendments to existing sellers or to the conduit.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Transaction Update: Managed and Enhanced Tap (Magenta) Funding SAT, Aug. 16, 2012

-- Monthly European ABCP Surveillance Snapshot: April 30, 2012, Aug. 7, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Request For Comment: Programwide Credit Enhancement For Multiseller Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Conduits, Jan. 17, 2012

-- Standard & Poor's Requests Transaction Performance Metrics From Sponsors Or Administrators Of Global ABCP Conduits, Jan. 12, 2012

-- Report card: European ABCP Adapts To The New Regulatory Framework While Funding Spread Volatility Continues, Nov. 16, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 2, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Report Card: European ABCP Is Showing Resilience Despite The Downturn, Aug. 19, 2010

-- Standard & Poor's Analysis Of ABCP Ratings Following Changes To Ratings On Support Providers, Dec. 18, 2008

-- European Legal Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Global Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Criteria, Sept. 29, 2005