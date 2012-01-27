(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Berlian Laju Tanker
Tbk's (BLT) Long-Term Foreign-and Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'C' from 'CCC'. The rating on
BLT's USD400m senior unsecured notes due 2014, issued by BLT
Finance B.V. and guaranteed by BLT, has also been
lowered to 'C' from 'CC' with an associated recovery rating of
'RR5'. The rating watch negative (RWN) assigned to the ratings
on Jan 25 2012 has been removed.
The downward revision in ratings follows BLT's announcement
of a debt standstill. In its debt standstill announcement dated
January 27, 2012, the company stated that the consolidated
entity will temporarily cease making repayments on its loans,
bonds and lease facilities excluding repayments on the debt and
leases assumed by PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk. The BLT
Group's obligations to its suppliers and trade creditors will
not be covered by the Debt Standstill. The company also reported
that it plans to continue with normal business and operations.
The ratings will be further lowered to 'RD' if the coupon
and/ principal repayments are not made within the contractual
cure period. The cure period refers to a provision in a contract
allowing a defaulting party to fix the cause of a default.