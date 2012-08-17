(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- ORIX JREIT Inc. ------------------------------- 17-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Oct-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on ORIX JREIT Inc. (OJR) reflect its relatively strong business position in the Japanese REIT (J-REIT) market, backed by the brand recognition and real estate management and development capabilities of its sponsor, ORIX Corp. (A-/Stable/--). OJR's highly diversified, relatively high-quality real estate portfolio, which comprises properties with a relatively low average age, also supports its credit quality. In addition, OJR's nature as a diversified J-REIT enables it to conduct a flexible acquisition strategy and respond with more agility to changes in business conditions, thereby underpinning its cash flow.

These strengths, however, are partly offset by OJR's debt-to-capital ratio, which is somewhat higher than the J-REIT's historical levels and the cruising range that it set under its financial policy. The ratings are also constrained by OJR's weak profitability and interest coverage indicators, dragged down primarily by declining rent levels at some of its properties.

OJR's portfolio comprises 69 properties with a total purchase price of about JPY355 billion as of July 31, 2012. Over the past year, OJR acquired nine properties--mainly through its sponsor's property sourcing pipelines--for a total purchase price of about JPY23.9 billion. Five of the nine properties are primarily residential properties. The yields of these new properties are all higher than that of OJR's portfolio prior to the acquisitions. Although profits from OJR's portfolio have been weak, Standard & Poor's expects the newly acquired properties to support cash flow and profits to a degree.

In 2010, OJR revised its investment policy, mainly to resume investments in residential properties. In line with this change, the J-REIT lowered the limit on its share of investments in office buildings to just over 60%. Since then, OJR has increased its investments in residential properties, benefiting from the know-how of its sponsor, which has a track record in housing businesses. Rent fluctuations of residential properties are generally smaller than those of other asset types. Thus we do not regard an increase in residential investments as a risk factor.

On the other hand, OJR's debt-to-capital ratio [interest-bearing debt/(interest-bearing debt + unitholders' capital), as defined by OJR] stood at about 54% as of July 2012, slightly exceeding the 40%-50% range that the J-REIT set in its financial policy. In addition, OJR's rental income remains constrained, and its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt--an interest coverage indicator--stayed low, at about 7.1% as of Feb. 29, 2012, reflecting its slightly high debt level and weak profits. We regard the above as risk factors for the J-REIT's credit quality. However, we believe that OJR's track record of debt control; its high average portfolio occupancy rate of 97.6%, as of June 30, 2012; and its recent acquisitions of properties with higher yields, which enhanced profits and underpin its earnings, partially mitigate these risks.

Liquidity

Our short-term credit rating on OJR is 'A-2', reflecting our long-term credit rating and assessment of OJR's liquidity as "adequate." OJR has a total of JPY22.5 billion in committed credit lines, none of which it had used as of Feb. 29, 2012. OJR maintains financial flexibility because all of its current interest-bearing debt is unsecured. Also, OJR has the ability to secure additional loans and refinance its existing loans, reflecting its favorable relationships with many financial institutions.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We expect OJR's portfolio to underpin its cash flow to a degree, without significant volatility. An upgrade would require the J-REIT to strengthen its financial base. Nevertheless, we see little likelihood of an upgrade due to the J-REIT's weak financial indicators. OJR's ratings may come under downward pressure if even slower recovery in the office leasing market leads to a further deterioration of the J-REIT's financial position with no recovery prospects. Specifically, we may consider lowering our ratings if OJR's debt-to-capital ratio, as defined by Standard & Poor's [interest-bearing debt including hoshokin liabilities/(interest-bearing debt including hoshokin liabilities + total net assets)], remains over 55%, or if its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt hovers below 6.5% due to a slow recovery of its profits or an increase in debt.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Rating Policy For Japanese Real Estate Investment Trusts, May 9, 2001