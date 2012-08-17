(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings says Fufeng Group Limited's (Fufeng, 'BB'/Negative) H112 performance continued to be dampened by weaker profitability and high leverage. However, the agency expects the Chinese bio-products manufacturer to achieve better performance in H212 arising from larger volumes, higher prices and lower capex. The company's ability to sustain better credit metrics and to refinance its maturing debt will determine whether the Outlook can be revised to Stable.

In H112, Fufeng kept the average selling prices (ASPs) of its key product monosodium glutamate (MSG) low to squeeze out competitors with higher cost structures; its gross profit margin deteriorated to 14.9% from 18.1% in 2011. The lower margins and increased debt for capex resulted in Fufeng's net debt/LTM EBITDAR increased to 3.05x times at end of H112 (2011: 2.6x).

Fitch expects the company's profitability and net leverage to improve in H212 due to seasonal increase in demand, the decision to increase MSG ASPs since July 2012, newly installed capacities and lower budgeted capex for the remainder of the year. The company's working capital relative to sales is also improving as the domestic bank funding availability improves.

A key concern raised by Fitch when it revised Fufeng's Outlook to Negative in March 2012 was the company's need to address impending debt maturities. Fitch notes that the company is in the midst of refinancing its CNY1.02 billion convertible bonds with a put option due April 2013 via an offshore syndicated loan. If the amount raised from the offshore loan is larger, the company would be able to reduce its short-term debt, which increased to CNY1.3bn at end of H112 compared to CNY0.7bn at end-2011.

Fitch may revise the Outlook to Stable if Fufeng is able to secure refinancing for its convertible bonds, and to lower financial leverage via a combination of improved profits and reduced working capital, such that its adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR is sustained below 2.5x. Conversely, Fitch may take further negative action if the convertible bond refinancing is not addressed in H212 and/or Fufeng is not able to deleverage back to less than 2.5x, particularly if gross margin drops below 15%.

The 'BB' rating remains supported by Fufeng's dominant position in the MSG market in China with close to 40% market share. Fufeng's integrated manufacturing process and its economies of scale provide cost advantages over smaller peers.