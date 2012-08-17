(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings says that West China Cement Limited's
(WCC, 'BB-'/Stable) low unrestricted cash balance at end-H112 of CNY111.4m is
not an immediate concern because the company will likely start generating free
cash flows as it scales back its capex. Furthermore, the company should be able
to roll over its short-term bank borrowings given the asset-based lending nature
of the Chinese onshore market.
Fitch also notes that WCC's aggressive acquisition and capex over H112 and H211
and lower cement average selling prices (ASPs) meant that net debt/LTM EBITDAR
at end-H112 was 4.0x, higher than the agency's negative action guideline of
3.0x. However, Fitch expects WCC will be able to deleverage meaningfully by
end-2013 as ASPs and margins improve, capex falls and new production facilities
come onstream.
Cement ASPs slightly increased in Q212 compared to Q112 in WCC's key markets,
while raw material prices, particularly for coal, have fallen. Furthermore, the
new capacity that WCC acquired over the last 12 months will ramp up sales
volumes. On the other hand, capex will be more muted; compared to over CNY1bn
spent in H112, capital commitment was CNY701m at end-June, and no more than
CNY300m of that amount will be spent before end-2012.
WCC plans to increase its annual capacity to 30 million tonnes (mt) by end-2015,
from 23.7mt currently. However, the company has the flexibility to delay this
expansion if market conditions do not improve. Furthermore, the company's need
to deleverage means that any expansion will likely be back-ended. This is
especially in light of the company's limited capacity to use equity for
acquisitions as further dilution of its chairman's stake may trigger a
change-of-control clause in its USD bond documentation.
Fitch may take negative rating action if WCC shows signs that leverage will
remain above 3.0x at end-2013, or if its free cash flow remains negative, or if
it loses its dominant share in its core markets.