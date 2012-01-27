(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 27 - Fitch Ratings has today said in its special report that the balance of defaulted underlying loans backing Fitch-rated Japanese CMBS in total was JPY266.2bn at end-December 2011, accounting for more than half of the total underlying loan balance at that time. Although the defaulted loan balance decreased compared to end-Q311, the default rates have continued to increase as total Japanese CMBS underlying loans have decreased even further.

"By end-Q112, the defaulted loan balance may increase to more than JPY300bn as two large underlying loans are expected to default at their maturity dates in Q112," said Naoki Saito, Director in Fitch's Japanese Structured Finance team. "However, more than half of underlying loans by number due to mature in the quarter may be paid in full without defaulting," added Mr. Saito.

As of end-December 2011, 42 loans (totalling JPY266.2bn) were in default within the Fitch-rated Japanese CMBS universe. The total defaulted loan balance decreased by JPY11.3bn compared to end-September 2011; meanwhile, the number of defaulted loans has been hovering at almost the same level since end-June 2011. The default rate as of end-December 2011 increased to 50.8% by loan balance, and 54.5% by loan number, from 47.4% and 48.9% respectively, at end-September 2011. The default rate may continue to remain high, with a fall in the total underlying loan balance and number.

In Q112, 13 loans (totalling JPY95.1bn) will mature, including two loans each with a balance of more than JPY15bn. Fitch expects these two loans to default at their maturity dates and total defaulted loan balance may exceed the largest amount at end-Q211, totalling JPY285.8bn.

In Q411, five loans (totalling JPY27.7bn) defaulted, while five loans (totalling JPY9.0bn) were paid in full without defaulting. Throughout 2011, 16 loans (totalling JPY65bn) were paid in full without defaulting and nine of them were caused by refinancing.

The workout activity was completed on seven defaulted loans in this quarter, with outstanding balances as at the date of default totalling JPY28.6bn. Four of them incurred a principal loss, including one loan, whose loss amount accounted for 96% of the initial loan amount as an extraordinary case caused by the earthquake in March 2011.

The full special report "More Than Half of Japanese CMBS Loans in Default" is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: More Than Half of Japanese CMBS Loans in Default

here