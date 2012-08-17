(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised to stable from negative its outlook on the
insurer financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on Kyoei Fire & Marine
Insurance Co. Ltd. (Kyoei Fire). At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-' ratings on the insurer.
Our outlook revision is based on the following: 1) Although the competitive position of Kyoei
Fire is relatively weak in some markets in which it operates, and its level of capitalization is
lower than the risk it holds, we believe there is now a lower likelihood of substantial
deterioration in Kyoei Fire's profitability and capital base in the short term; 2) We believe
that Kyoei Fire now has a closer relationship with its parent--National Mutual Insurance
Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives (Zenkyoren; not rated)--in terms of its business
operations, and it has become clearer to us that it now holds a strategically important position
within Zenkyoren.
On March 25, 2011, we had revised the outlook on the ratings on Kyoei Fire to
negative from stable, based on our assumption that the Great East Japan
Earthquake on March 11, 2011, had negatively affected the insurer's financial
base. However, Kyoei Fire was able to absorb the quake's impact on its bottom
line with a net profit of JPY901 million for fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011).
In fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), its net premiums written rose 2.2% to
JPY159.3 billion. It has kept its loss ratio relatively low compared with other
Japanese non-life insurers; its loss ratio was 73.2% in fiscal 2011. Also, its
capitalization remained stable from fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2011. Therefore, we
think that there is now a lower likelihood of substantial deterioration in its
profitability and capital in the short term. Nevertheless, in the general
channel--which makes up about 60% of its premium income--Standard & Poor's
thinks that the insurer's competitiveness is relatively weak amid fierce
competition. Furthermore, its level of capitalization has been weak relative
to the risks it holds, partly due to its subordinated loans, which we do not
consider as equity content.
In Standard & Poor's view, Kyoei Fire holds a strategically important position
for its parent, Zenkyoren, which has a vast and strong business franchise,
covering both life and non-life businesses, and keeps a high level of
capitalization. Kyoei Fire received a capital injection of JPY25 billion from
Zenkyoren in March 2009, after it suffered large investment losses following
the global financial turmoil. We think that Zenkyoren will likely provide
Kyoei Fire with financial support, if necessary. Zenkyoren has a strategy to
complement its insurance line-up by using its subsidiary's products.
Kyoei Fire has increased its premium income from cooperative communities'
channels, and we expect it to maintain a strong business position, especially
in Zenkyoren's channel, with support from the parent. We previously
incorporated the possibility of parental support in the ratings on Kyoei Fire,
and we have now strengthened that support factor, based on our view that the
strategic importance of Kyoei Fire within Zenkyoren has become clearer than
before.
In our opinion, Kyoei Fire is likely to maintain a strong business profile
with its niche business franchise in the cooperatives channel, especially in
Zenkyoren's channel. Our stable outlook on Kyoei Fire reflects our view that
Zenkyoren's profitability and financial profile have stabilized after the
Great East Japan Earthquake. Standard & Poor's may consider upgrading Kyoei
Fire if Zenkyoren improves its credit profile by strengthening its financial
profile through controlling its catastrophe (CAT) risk exposure. However, the
possibility of Zenkyoren controlling its risk exposure, at least in terms of
underwriting, is limited due to its cooperative insurance business, which
supports its cooperative members against risks. Conversely, the ratings on
Kyoei Fire may come under downward pressure if Zenkyoren's credit profile
weakens due to significant deterioration in Zenkyoren's capitalization, which
could happen after events such as a CAT event, or if its status as a
"strategically important" subsidiary of Zenkyoren becomes undermined in our
view.
