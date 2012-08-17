(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indian Railway Finance
Corporation Limited's (IRFC) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with a Negative Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed IRFC's
National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook, and its
National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A list of additional rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary
The ratings are credit linked to the ratings of the Republic of India
('BBB-'/Negative) given IRFC's legal and funding linkages with the Ministry of
Railways (MoR). Fitch has classified IRFC as a dependent public sector entity.
The company's strategic policy is dictated by the government of India (GoI) and
it is tightly monitored and controlled by the sovereign. Indian Railways
provides an important public service and maintains a monopoly situation in the
country.
The ratings derive strength from MoR's continued equity infusions into IRFC
since its formation and the latter's proactive approach in managing its exchange
rate variations. Although IRFC's debt/equity ratio has been within prescribes
limits, it is very close to the upper limits of the regulatory domestic 10x
mark. Fitch would expect further capital injections if this ratio were to exceed
the limit; MoR infused additional equity of INR5bn and INR2.5bn in January 2012
and March 2012, respectively. During FY13, a further equity sum of about
INR14.50bn is planned for infusion. Nevertheless, liquidity risk due to a
temporary asset liability mismatch could be a rating concern for the
corporation.
The business of IRFC is crucial to MoR as the company funds a significant
portion of the country's capital investment in infrastructure needs. Not only
does IRFC's annual borrowing target require approval of the parliament of India
but also MoR's debt servicing obligation is committed by the Indian Parliament
every year. The government has high stakes in the sound financial health of
IRFC's business and has been extending all necessary support to it.
IRFC's Board comprises a sound mix of professional expertise and experience.
Apart from the Chairman who is the Financial Commissioner (MoR) and two
functional Directors, the Board of Directors also includes one Director
nominated by the Ministry of Finance and two independent Directors.
IRFC's financial accounts are subject to audit by the Supreme Audit Agency set
up under the Constitution - Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) of India.
Besides, C&AG also undertakes propriety audit of the company which is a valuable
means of a prudent external review of its business.
IRFC was incorporated for the purpose of raising resources from the commercial
markets to finance the acquisition of new rolling stock for meeting the
developmental needs of the Indian railway system. Established in 1986 and
administered by MoR, IRFC is a notified Public Financial Institution under the
Companies Act, 1956, and is a non-banking finance company and an infrastructure
finance company under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934.
Rating actions on IRFC's foreign currency loans and bonds are as follows:
- JPY12bn term loan affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD200m bond issuance affirmed at 'BBB-'
- JPY3bn term loan affirmed at 'BBB-'