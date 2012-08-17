(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe the credit profile of the wider Ping An group could
deteriorate over the next two years due to rapid expansion.
-- On a stand-alone basis, we expect Ping An P&C to maintain a strong
market position, good operating performances, and moderate capitalization over
the next two years.
-- We are revising the rating outlook on the China-based non-life insurer
to negative from stable.
-- We are affirming the long-term 'A' local currency financial strength
and counterparty credit ratings on Ping An P&C. We are also affirming the
long-term 'cnAA+' Greater China credit scale rating on the company.
Rating Action
On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating
outlook on Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (Ping An
P&C) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the local currency
long-term 'A' counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on
the company. We also affirmed the long-term 'cnAA+' Greater China credit scale
rating on Ping An P&C.