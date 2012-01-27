Jan 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services continues to factor notches for the likelihood of extraordinary government support in a crisis into its ratings on systemically important U.K. banks and, as a general rule, their overseas subsidiaries. This is because we believe that in practice the government cannot yet walk away from these institutions without risking a failure of one bank spreading across the system, disrupting the supply of credit to households and businesses.

However, as we noted in a report published today titled "Going, Going, Gone? Will The U.K. Government Cease To Support Its Systemic Banks?" on RatingsDirect, that situation may change as a result of the legislative initiatives under consideration, and with it our position about government support. We do not expect to remove the notches for government support for systemically important U.K. banks within the two-year horizon of our outlooks on long-term ratings, but we could do so in later years. The changes afoot in the U.K. banking system may also carry broader medium-to-long-term implications for our ratings on banks in the U.K.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: U.K., Jan. 27, 2012

-- Sharing The Burden Of Bank Support: Countries Where Subordinated Debt Is Becoming Riskier, Nov. 29, 2011

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- U.K. Independent Commission on Banking Report: No Immediate Rating Impact, But Implementation Will Put Banks To The Test, Sept. 13, 2011

-- The U.S. Government Says Support For Banks Will Be Different "Next Time"--But Will It?, July 12, 2011

-- Bank Resolution Regimes: Potential Rating Implications As Sovereign Support Frameworks Evolve, March 16, 2011