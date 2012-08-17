(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Airport Authority Hong Kong's (AAHK) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA+' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed AAHK's senior unsecured rating and Short-Term IDR at 'AA+' and 'F1+' respectively.

The ratings of AAHK are equalised with those of its parent, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, (HKSAR, 'AA+'/Stable/'F1+'), reflecting their strong strategic and operational ties. AAHK's infrastructure asset - the Hong Kong International Airport - and its functions remain of prime strategic importance to the HKSAR economy. The Hong Kong government also has absolute influence over AAHK's management. Fitch notes that the government has continued to provide financial and policy support to strategically important state-owned entities. The most recent example is support to the rail network expansion of MTR Corporation Ltd (MTRC, 'AA+'/Stable) since 2010.

The key revenue drivers - passenger volume and aircraft traffic - rose by 6.4% and 5.9%, respectively, in the 12-month period ended 30 June 2012, underpinned by continued traffic growth between Hong Kong and mainland China. However, cargo traffic declined by 3.5%, which reflects weakened trade growth between China and its major trading partners.

Fitch expects the airport operator's medium- to long-term credit metrics to remain strong, underpinned by the continued growth of the Chinese economy. AAHK's FY12 (ended March 2012) revenue (HKD12.2bn) and EBITDA (HKD8.2bn) were 15% and 17% over FY11, respectively. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage was a strong 0.6x (FY11:0.9x).

AAHK announced a two-phase facility expansion programme in February 2012 for building 16 additional parking stands. The first phase of the HKD2.2bn project has commenced in mid-2012. AAHK's strong recurring cash flow should comfortably meet the capex needs of this project.

The infrastructure expansion under the Hong Kong International Airport Master Plan 2030 will help sustain the airport's strong competitive position. AAHK has obtained the government's in-principle approval to build a third runway, which is estimated to cost HKD86bn (in 2010 dollars). The final decision to construct the runway under the master plan is expected following the completion of an environmental impact assessment. Given the substantial cost of this investment and its strategic importance to HKSAR, Fitch believes that AAHK will receive sufficient support from the government to implement this project.

What could trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Negative rating action on HKSAR

- Any weakening in the linkages between AAHK and the Hong Kong government

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Positive rating action on HKSAR