-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit and 'ruA+' Russia national scale ratings to Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM).

-- Our ratings on CBM reflect the bank's 'bb' anchor, its low systemic importance, moderate business position, moderate capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that CBM will manage to balance its high-paced growth with appropriate risk management measures to ensure stability of its financial performance and capitalization.

The ratings on CBM reflect the bank's 'bb' anchor, as well as its "moderate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b+'. We assess CBM as having "low" systemic importance.

Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Russia's economic risk score is '7' and the industry risk score is '7'.

The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia is 'bb'.

Our assessment of CBM's business position as "moderate" balances the bank's well-established position in Moscow and the Moscow Oblast with the execution risks related to its high growth appetite. We consider CBM's business stability to be generally in line with that of the market. Corporate banking constitutes 83% of the book and retail lending is still developing.

Our assessment of CBM's capital and earnings as "moderate" reflects our expectations of a significant slowdown in CBM's growth rates within the next 12-24 months, compared with over 50% growth in loans the bank registered in 2011.

We consider CBM's risk position to be "moderate". The assessment balances CBM's better-than-average asset-quality measures and below-average sector concentration with the execution risks embedded in its unseasoned, very rapidly growing loan book.

CBM's funding is "average" and liquidity is "adequate", in our opinion. Total customer funds comprised 69% of liabilities as of Sept. 30, 2011. The loans-to-deposits ratio remains a moderately high 120% as of Sept. 30, 2011. Cash and equivalents contribute about 12% of total assets as of the same date.

The issuer credit rating on CBM is equal to the bank's SACP, reflecting both its "low" systemic importance in Russia's banking system and no uplift for shareholder support.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of a substantial slowdown in CBM's growth rates, which should allow the bank to maintain sufficient capitalization. We also anticipate some deterioration in CBM's asset quality and margins over the next two years, but not to the extent that it would significantly harm CBM's SACP.

We could take a positive rating action if the bank posted more conservative growth rates as its loan portfolio seasons, but without significant deterioration of asset quality. These factors together could lead to an improvement of our assessment of the bank's risk position and a subsequent upgrade.

We could lower our risk assessment from "moderate" to "weak" and subsequently take a negative rating action if execution risk related to CBM's fast growth occurred; we see the main risk area as asset quality. If the RAC ratio deteriorated to less than 5%, we would lower our capital and earnings assessment to "weak" and downgrade CBM. A decline in CBM's liquidity reserves or more aggressive management of its 12-month maturities could also result in a negative rating action.

