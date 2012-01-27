(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 27 -
-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term
counterparty credit and 'ruA+' Russia national scale ratings to
Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM).
-- Our ratings on CBM reflect the bank's 'bb' anchor, its
low systemic importance, moderate business position, moderate
capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding,
and adequate liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that CBM will manage
to balance its high-paced growth with appropriate risk
management measures to ensure stability of its financial
performance and capitalization.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
assigned its 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty
credit and 'ruA+' Russia national scale ratings to Credit Bank
of Moscow (CBM). The outlook is stable.
The ratings on CBM reflect the bank's 'bb' anchor, as well
as its "moderate" business position, "moderate" capital and
earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b+'. We assess CBM as
having "low" systemic importance.
Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country
Risk Assessment economic and industry risk scores to determine a
bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit
rating. Russia's economic risk score is '7' and the industry
risk score is '7'.
The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia is
'bb'.
Our assessment of CBM's business position as "moderate"
balances the bank's well-established position in Moscow and the
Moscow Oblast with the execution risks related to its high
growth appetite. We consider CBM's business stability to be
generally in line with that of the market. Corporate banking
constitutes 83% of the book and retail lending is still
developing.
Our assessment of CBM's capital and earnings as "moderate"
reflects our expectations of a significant slowdown in CBM's
growth rates within the next 12-24 months, compared with over
50% growth in loans the bank registered in 2011.
We consider CBM's risk position to be "moderate". The
assessment balances CBM's better-than-average asset-quality
measures and below-average sector concentration with the
execution risks embedded in its unseasoned, very rapidly growing
loan book.
CBM's funding is "average" and liquidity is "adequate", in
our opinion. Total customer funds comprised 69% of liabilities
as of Sept. 30, 2011. The loans-to-deposits ratio remains a
moderately high 120% as of Sept. 30, 2011. Cash and equivalents
contribute about 12% of total assets as of the same date.
The issuer credit rating on CBM is equal to the bank's SACP,
reflecting both its "low" systemic importance in Russia's
banking system and no uplift for shareholder support.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of a substantial
slowdown in CBM's growth rates, which should allow the bank to
maintain sufficient capitalization. We also anticipate some
deterioration in CBM's asset quality and margins over the next
two years, but not to the extent that it would significantly
harm CBM's SACP.
We could take a positive rating action if the bank posted
more conservative growth rates as its loan portfolio seasons,
but without significant deterioration of asset quality. These
factors together could lead to an improvement of our assessment
of the bank's risk position and a subsequent upgrade.
We could lower our risk assessment from "moderate" to "weak"
and subsequently take a negative rating action if execution risk
related to CBM's fast growth occurred; we see the main risk area
as asset quality. If the RAC ratio deteriorated to less than 5%,
we would lower our capital and earnings assessment to "weak" and
downgrade CBM. A decline in CBM's liquidity reserves or more
aggressive management of its 12-month maturities could also
result in a negative rating action.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And
Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1,
2011