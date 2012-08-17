Rationale

The downgrade reflects our view of a weaker steel distribution industry environment in Europe and weaker macroeconomic prospects globally--particularly in Europe. These factors led us to revise downward our forecast for Kloeckner's profits for the rest of 2012 and 2013.

The upward revision of the recovery rating results from a recent simplification of the group's holding company structure. This has resulted in some of the debt instruments being novated to the parent company level. We have revised the recovery rating to reflect our view of a material benefit from this change in the legal structure.

Standard & Poor's expects weaker macroeconomic performance and purchasing manager indices for the Eurozone, which we think should lead to lower steel demand in 2012-2013. Furthermore, according to the Association of European Distributors of Steel, Tubes, and Metals (Dismet), the 8% decline in European steel demand at the distribution level in the first half of 2012 is currently weaker than previously expected.

Kloeckner's second-quarter 2012 results were below our previous expectations and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt was only 10% for the rolling 12 months to June 30, 2012. We have also changed our assessment of Kloeckner's financial risk profile to "aggressive" from "significant". Under our base-case scenario for 2012, we estimate that Kloeckner will achieve a ratio of FFO to debt of about 10%, which is far below our target ratio of FFO to debt of 25% commensurate with the previous rating.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect that Kloeckner's EBITDA will improve only moderately in 2013 on the back of important cost savings and possible stronger results from the U.S. operations, where we expect GDP growth to remain at about 2% for 2013. We believe any improvement in the European operations remains highly uncertain, given the very low GDP growth that we currently expect in the Eurozone under our GDP forecast base-case scenario. We also see a 40% possibility of a deep recession in the region, which would likely trigger further weakening of steel demand and hence the company's profits.

We now estimate a further deterioration in the company's adjusted EBITDA margin to about 2.5% compared with a low 3.1% in 2011. In our previous forecasts, we had expected an improvement to about 4% in 2012. We expect some profitability improvement over the next quarters thanks to the profitability action plan in the company's European operations and some growth in the U.S. operations. We also factor into the rating our expectation of moderately lower volumes owing to seasonal factors in the second half of the year. We adjust EBITDA for nonrecurring items, pensions, and operating leases.

We continue to view the group's business risk profile as "fair" under our criteria. Kloeckner has a strong position in the European metals distribution market and has increased its presence in the U.S. with the recent acquisition of Macsteel and construction of a service center at the ThyssenKrupp plant in Alabama. Furthermore, Kloeckner is rationalizing its European operations. It has already closed plants in Spain and intends to close plants in France. Despite their relatively minor size, Kloeckner also plans to exit its Eastern European operations before the end of 2012.

Liquidity

We continue to view Kloeckner's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We estimate that the company can cover its liquidity needs for the coming 18-24 months, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30% over the next two years.

Liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012, include:

-- Estimated surplus cash of EUR933 million, excluding EUR40 million that we view as tied to operations;

-- Undrawn amount of EUR226 million under a EUR500 million revolving credit facility that matures in 2014; and

-- About EUR310 million availability under its asset-backed securities (ABS) programs.

This compares with the following liquidity uses:

-- Debt maturing in 2012 of EUR325 million convertible bonds due 2012 (which was already repaid in cash on July 27, 2012) and about EUR100 million of other debt (mainly promissory notes) due 2013; and

-- Annual capital expenditures of about EUR60 million under our base-case scenario.

We note that another source of liquidity stems from the company's availability under bilateral bank lines, some of which have relatively short terms.

Recovery analysis

The rating on the EUR97.9 million convertible bonds due 2014 and the EUR186.2 million convertible bonds due 2017, all issued by Kloeckner & Co. Financial Services S.A., is 'B+'. The recovery rating on these bonds is '5', indicating our expectation of "modest" (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The revision of the recovery rating results from a recent simplification of the group's holding company structure. This has resulted in the EUR500 million unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) and the unsecured promissory notes being novated to the parent company level. Thus, these facilities now rank pari passu with the convertible bonds, where they were previously structurally senior to the convertible bonds. We consider that the convertible bonds materially benefit from this change in the legal structure.

Although recovery prospects numerically exceed 30% assuming pari passu ranking, the recovery rating is '5' to reflect our view that the convertible bonds remain exposed to a significant risk of future subordination, given that the RCF and promissory notes both benefit from maintenance covenants. In our view it is possible that, by the time of default, Kloeckner could have breached these covenants and the RCF lenders and promissory noteholders could have negotiated a prior-ranking position relative to the convertible notes, which have relatively weak documentary protections.

Given Kloeckner's "fair" business risk profile, supported by its competitive market position and its strategic presence as Europe's leading independent metals distributor, we consider that the group would be sold as a going concern, rather than liquidated under a potential default.

To calculate recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Key risks for Kloeckner include the volatility and cyclicality of end markets and intense competition. Under our hypothetical default scenario, we envisage a default occurring in 2016.

Given the structure of the company's financing arrangements, we have determined recoveries on the basis of a discrete asset valuation.

The two principal sources of recovery are the fixed assets plus any surplus from the working-capital assets after deduction of amounts due under ABS and bilateral facilities. In the event that inventory and receivable assets were insufficient to meet all claims due to ABS and bilateral lenders, however, they would still have a structurally senior claim over fixed assets relative to bondholders.

In determining recoveries, we assume the stressed value of fixed assets to be about EUR250 million, allowing for a haircut to tangible assets and giving no credit to intangible assets.

With regard to the working-capital assets, we believe there could be some surplus value after taking into account the borrowing base limitations that link drawings to the value of inventory and receivables. However, under our default scenario, where we assume a rapid fall in the value of the working-capital assets, we believe that this surplus value could be quickly eroded.

In addition to the stressed fixed-asset value of about EUR250 million, we assume about EUR750 million of surplus value might be available from the working-capital assets, after structurally senior bilateral claims are repaid.

From the gross stressed-asset value of about EUR1 billion, we deduct structurally senior prior-ranking claims of about EUR200 million comprising pension liabilities, finance leases, and enforcement costs. After the above deductions, there is about EUR800 million of value to meet claims under the promissory notes, convertible bonds, and RCF totaling about EUR1.1 billion assuming all claims rank pari passu. Our recovery rating of '5' reflects the convertible bonds' weak documentary protections relative to the RCF and promissory notes, and reflects the possibility that the convertible bonds may become subordinated in the future. In particular, increases in the level of secured debt in the capital structure in the future could lead us to revise the recovery rating on the convertible bonds back to '6', indicating "negligible" (0%-10%) recovery.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the downside risk that Kloeckner's operating performance will remain weak or deteriorate further owing to a harsher recession in Europe or weaker-than-expected steel demand, and that its financial ratios will remain below FFO to debt of 15% in 2013. Downside pressure could also arise should Kloeckner continue to engage in larger debt-financed acquisitions in the challenging market environment.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Kloeckner's operating performance recovered thanks to restructuring activities and some improvement in the industry. We consider credit-protection measures, such as adjusted FFO to debt of about 15%-20% as commensurate with the rating. In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Kloeckner will be below the target ratio in 2012 because of significant restructuring costs, but will manage to achieve adjusted FFO to debt at about this level in 2013. We factor into our forecasts and assumptions that Kloeckner will act cautiously when engaging in further large-scale acquisitions, as it did in the last downturn.

Although not expected in the next 12-18 months, we could raise the long-term rating if operating performance and credit protection measures improved significantly and if FFO to debt consistently remained at about 25%. However, these upside factors would require substantial improvement in the industry environment, in our view.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Kloeckner & Co. S.E.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB/Stable/--

Kloeckner & Co. Financial Services S.A.

Senior Unsecured*

Recovery Rating 5 6

*guaranteed by Kloeckner & Co. S.E.

Ratings Affirmed

Kloeckner & Co. Financial Services S.A.

Senior Unsecured* B+

*guaranteed by Kloeckner & Co. S.E.