Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view of a weaker steel distribution industry
environment in Europe and weaker macroeconomic prospects
globally--particularly in Europe. These factors led us to revise downward our
forecast for Kloeckner's profits for the rest of 2012 and 2013.
The upward revision of the recovery rating results from a recent
simplification of the group's holding company structure. This has resulted in
some of the debt instruments being novated to the parent company level. We
have revised the recovery rating to reflect our view of a material benefit
from this change in the legal structure.
Standard & Poor's expects weaker macroeconomic performance and purchasing
manager indices for the Eurozone, which we think should lead to lower steel
demand in 2012-2013. Furthermore, according to the Association of European
Distributors of Steel, Tubes, and Metals (Dismet), the 8% decline in European
steel demand at the distribution level in the first half of 2012 is currently
weaker than previously expected.
Kloeckner's second-quarter 2012 results were below our previous expectations
and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt was only 10% for the
rolling 12 months to June 30, 2012. We have also changed our assessment of
Kloeckner's financial risk profile to "aggressive" from "significant". Under
our base-case scenario for 2012, we estimate that Kloeckner will achieve a
ratio of FFO to debt of about 10%, which is far below our target ratio of FFO
to debt of 25% commensurate with the previous rating.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect that Kloeckner's EBITDA will improve
only moderately in 2013 on the back of important cost savings and possible
stronger results from the U.S. operations, where we expect GDP growth to
remain at about 2% for 2013. We believe any improvement in the European
operations remains highly uncertain, given the very low GDP growth that we
currently expect in the Eurozone under our GDP forecast base-case scenario. We
also see a 40% possibility of a deep recession in the region, which would
likely trigger further weakening of steel demand and hence the company's
profits.
We now estimate a further deterioration in the company's adjusted EBITDA
margin to about 2.5% compared with a low 3.1% in 2011. In our previous
forecasts, we had expected an improvement to about 4% in 2012. We expect some
profitability improvement over the next quarters thanks to the profitability
action plan in the company's European operations and some growth in the U.S.
operations. We also factor into the rating our expectation of moderately lower
volumes owing to seasonal factors in the second half of the year. We adjust
EBITDA for nonrecurring items, pensions, and operating leases.
We continue to view the group's business risk profile as "fair" under our
criteria. Kloeckner has a strong position in the European metals distribution
market and has increased its presence in the U.S. with the recent acquisition
of Macsteel and construction of a service center at the ThyssenKrupp plant in
Alabama. Furthermore, Kloeckner is rationalizing its European operations. It
has already closed plants in Spain and intends to close plants in France.
Despite their relatively minor size, Kloeckner also plans to exit its Eastern
European operations before the end of 2012.
Liquidity
We continue to view Kloeckner's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We
estimate that the company can cover its liquidity needs for the coming 18-24
months, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30% over the next two years.
Liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012, include:
-- Estimated surplus cash of EUR933 million, excluding EUR40 million that we
view as tied to operations;
-- Undrawn amount of EUR226 million under a EUR500 million revolving credit
facility that matures in 2014; and
-- About EUR310 million availability under its asset-backed securities
(ABS) programs.
This compares with the following liquidity uses:
-- Debt maturing in 2012 of EUR325 million convertible bonds due 2012
(which was already repaid in cash on July 27, 2012) and about EUR100 million of
other debt (mainly promissory notes) due 2013; and
-- Annual capital expenditures of about EUR60 million under our base-case
scenario.
We note that another source of liquidity stems from the company's availability
under bilateral bank lines, some of which have relatively short terms.
Recovery analysis
The rating on the EUR97.9 million convertible bonds due 2014 and the EUR186.2
million convertible bonds due 2017, all issued by Kloeckner & Co. Financial
Services S.A., is 'B+'. The recovery rating on these bonds is '5', indicating
our expectation of "modest" (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
The revision of the recovery rating results from a recent simplification of
the group's holding company structure. This has resulted in the EUR500 million
unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) and the unsecured promissory notes
being novated to the parent company level. Thus, these facilities now rank
pari passu with the convertible bonds, where they were previously structurally
senior to the convertible bonds. We consider that the convertible bonds
materially benefit from this change in the legal structure.
Although recovery prospects numerically exceed 30% assuming pari passu
ranking, the recovery rating is '5' to reflect our view that the convertible
bonds remain exposed to a significant risk of future subordination, given that
the RCF and promissory notes both benefit from maintenance covenants. In our
view it is possible that, by the time of default, Kloeckner could have
breached these covenants and the RCF lenders and promissory noteholders could
have negotiated a prior-ranking position relative to the convertible notes,
which have relatively weak documentary protections.
Given Kloeckner's "fair" business risk profile, supported by its competitive
market position and its strategic presence as Europe's leading independent
metals distributor, we consider that the group would be sold as a going
concern, rather than liquidated under a potential default.
To calculate recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Key risks for
Kloeckner include the volatility and cyclicality of end markets and intense
competition. Under our hypothetical default scenario, we envisage a default
occurring in 2016.
Given the structure of the company's financing arrangements, we have
determined recoveries on the basis of a discrete asset valuation.
The two principal sources of recovery are the fixed assets plus any surplus
from the working-capital assets after deduction of amounts due under ABS and
bilateral facilities. In the event that inventory and receivable assets were
insufficient to meet all claims due to ABS and bilateral lenders, however,
they would still have a structurally senior claim over fixed assets relative
to bondholders.
In determining recoveries, we assume the stressed value of fixed assets to be
about EUR250 million, allowing for a haircut to tangible assets and giving no
credit to intangible assets.
With regard to the working-capital assets, we believe there could be some
surplus value after taking into account the borrowing base limitations that
link drawings to the value of inventory and receivables. However, under our
default scenario, where we assume a rapid fall in the value of the
working-capital assets, we believe that this surplus value could be quickly
eroded.
In addition to the stressed fixed-asset value of about EUR250 million, we assume
about EUR750 million of surplus value might be available from the
working-capital assets, after structurally senior bilateral claims are repaid.
From the gross stressed-asset value of about EUR1 billion, we deduct
structurally senior prior-ranking claims of about EUR200 million comprising
pension liabilities, finance leases, and enforcement costs. After the above
deductions, there is about EUR800 million of value to meet claims under the
promissory notes, convertible bonds, and RCF totaling about EUR1.1 billion
assuming all claims rank pari passu. Our recovery rating of '5' reflects the
convertible bonds' weak documentary protections relative to the RCF and
promissory notes, and reflects the possibility that the convertible bonds may
become subordinated in the future. In particular, increases in the level of
secured debt in the capital structure in the future could lead us to revise
the recovery rating on the convertible bonds back to '6', indicating
"negligible" (0%-10%) recovery.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the downside risk that Kloeckner's operating
performance will remain weak or deteriorate further owing to a harsher
recession in Europe or weaker-than-expected steel demand, and that its
financial ratios will remain below FFO to debt of 15% in 2013. Downside
pressure could also arise should Kloeckner continue to engage in larger
debt-financed acquisitions in the challenging market environment.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Kloeckner's operating performance
recovered thanks to restructuring activities and some improvement in the
industry. We consider credit-protection measures, such as adjusted FFO to debt
of about 15%-20% as commensurate with the rating. In our base-case scenario,
we anticipate that Kloeckner will be below the target ratio in 2012 because of
significant restructuring costs, but will manage to achieve adjusted FFO to
debt at about this level in 2013. We factor into our forecasts and assumptions
that Kloeckner will act cautiously when engaging in further large-scale
acquisitions, as it did in the last downturn.
Although not expected in the next 12-18 months, we could raise the long-term
rating if operating performance and credit protection measures improved
significantly and if FFO to debt consistently remained at about 25%. However,
these upside factors would require substantial improvement in the industry
environment, in our view.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Kloeckner & Co. S.E.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB/Stable/--
Kloeckner & Co. Financial Services S.A.
Senior Unsecured*
Recovery Rating 5 6
*guaranteed by Kloeckner & Co. S.E.
Ratings Affirmed
Kloeckner & Co. Financial Services S.A.
Senior Unsecured* B+
*guaranteed by Kloeckner & Co. S.E.