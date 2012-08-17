Aug 17 -
Overview
-- On Aug. 15, 2012, FirstGroup PLC was awarded the contract to operate
the Intercity West Coast rail franchise in the U.K.
-- This new contract will, in our view, increase leverage and
consequently weaken the U.K.-based transport operator's financial risk profile.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on FirstGroup to negative from
stable and affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' corporate credit ratings on the group.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the risk that credit metrics
may not recover to a level that we consider commensurate with the 'BBB-'
rating within the next two years.
Rating Action
On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from
stable its outlook on U.K.-based transport operator FirstGroup PLC. At the
same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate
credit ratings on the group.
Rationale
The rating actions follow the award, by the U.K. Department for Transport, of
the Intercity West Coast rail franchise. This contract will start on Dec. 9,
2012, and run for 13 years and 4 months. The franchise links major urban areas
in the U.K., including London, the West Midlands, Greater Manchester,
Liverpool, and Glasgow. It currently generates revenues of about GBP900 million
per year. FirstGroup expects revenue growth of about 10% per year and an
operating margin of about 5% over the life of the franchise.
Following the award of the West Coast rail franchise, we have revised downward
our assessment of FirstGroup's financial risk profile to "significant" from
"intermediate." This reflects our forecast that FirstGroup's financial metrics
will weaken from 2013.
Our assessment of FirstGroup's credit profile incorporates our projection
that, with the award of the West Coast rail franchise, revenues will increase
by about 7% in 2013 and fall by about 5% in 2014. (The latter reflects the
fact that the First Great Western and First Capital Connect franchises reach
their term in March and September 2013, respectively.) It also takes into
account our projection that FirstGroup's profitability margin will decline to
about 10% in 2013, from about 11% in 2012, and remain flat in 2014.
In assessing FirstGroup's financial risk profile, we add to its reported debt
the net present value of operating lease commitments, which we consider to be
debt-like. We estimate the operating lease commitments associated with the
West Coast rail franchise to be in excess of GBP1 billion at the start of the
contract. We anticipate that these new commitments will lead to a significant
increase in FirstGroup's adjusted debt and negatively impact the group's
credit metrics. We project that FirstGroup's Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds
from operations (FFO) to debt will weaken to about 22%-23% in 2013 and 2014,
from about 29% in 2012.
We also estimate that the underlying adjusted credit metrics, treating
FirstGroup's ring-fenced U.K. rail franchises as investments, will also be
weak in the near term. On that basis, we forecast that adjusted FFO to debt
will be close to 20% in 2013 and about 22%-23% in 2014 if we include in debt
the contingent liabilities associated with the West Coast franchise and other
U.K. rail franchises. This is below the level we consider commensurate with
the 'BBB-' rating. Our forecast credit metrics reflect our expectation that
FirstGroup is unlikely to receive any significant dividends from the West
Coast train operating company in 2013 and 2014. However, we anticipate the
franchise will make a greater contribution in terms of dividend payments in
the medium term, which could support an improvement in credit metrics.
We continue to assess FirstGroup's business risk profile as "satisfactory"
under our criteria. This reflects the additional diversification offered by
the new long-term contract. That said, FirstGroup is exposed to operational
underperformance of the franchise, which could for instance occur if passenger
demand does not increase as much as the group anticipates, and could see
margins tighten below its expectations.
FirstGroup faces fixed franchise payment commitments, which give a net present
value for the franchise term of GBP5.5 billion. Although the new franchise does
not benefit from any revenue support, we understand that there is a GDP-based
mechanism that offers some protection from day one. We note that the group is
planning to make operating investments of GBP350 million in the first five years
of the franchise, and will be able to adjust its investment plan if passenger
demand does not meet its expectations.
Our base-case credit scenario does not consider the effect of FirstGroup
securing other rail franchises. We will evaluate any such effect once we have
visibility on additional contracts secured by FirstGroup, and when details of
the terms of the contracts are available.