Jan 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Cornerstone Titan 2007-1 plc, as follows:

EUR380.7m class A1 (XS0288055436) downgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR316.2m class A2 (XS0288055600) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative

EUR 71.3m class B (XS0262561946) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative

EUR 41.9m class C (XS0288057218) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE60%

EUR 92.3m class D (XS0288057648) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0%

EUR56.5m class E (XS0288058885) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; 'RE0%

EUR10.9m class F (XS0288059420) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'CCsf'; RE0%

EUR0m class G (XS0288060196) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'

The downgrades reflect the continued deterioration of the underlying collateral since the last rating action in March 2011. The agency believes that losses will now likely hit the remaining class C to E notes. All principal proceeds have been allocated to the notes sequentially since 2009. Although the Class A1 notes will be redeemed at a faster pace, future losses will partly erode the increased subordination. Furthermore, advance rates are affected adversely by collateral depreciation as highlighted by recent revaluations, contributing to the downgrade of the most senior tranche.

Only one of the 16 loans that were originally due to mature over the last 12 months repaid (Cayenne). The others either defaulted at their maturities or were extended (Diesel, Munster, and Star). Fitch expects this trend to continue given the high leverage of most of the remaining loan portfolio, combined with the secondary nature and short lease profile of the collateral.

The multi-family housing portfolio securing the Loews loan was sold in September 2011 with EUR17.8m of losses (including swap breakage costs) allocated to the notes at the January 2012 interest payment date. Sales of properties securing the DT Berlin and Solstice loans resulted in further losses of around EUR20m. The principal loss allocated to the class F and G notes resulted in the downgrade of the notes to 'Dsf'. Fitch expects that junior noteholders will incur more losses over time.

Six updated valuations were reported throughout 2011, five of which resulted in substantial increases in leverage. Fitch's WA LTV increased to 132% from 117% one year ago. The most significant value declines were reported for the assets securing two of the larger loans: The Xanadu (29% of securitised balance) and German Retail Portfolio III (9% of securitised balance) loans' market values declined by 45% and 53%, respectively. Fitch believes that this is further evidence of the continued increase of secondary yields and that recovery proceeds will be limited by lack of investor demand for impaired assets. The collateral profile makes the enforcement of the majority of the loans over the coming years very likely. Given market conditions, this will put further pressure on achievable sale prices across the portfolio. This risk has been incorporated in the agency's analysis.

Cornerstone Titan 2007-1 was originally a securitisation of 32 commercial mortgage loans originated by Credit Suisse and Capmark Bank Europe, with an aggregate balance of EUR1.32bn. Since closing, seven loans have repaid in full and three with losses, leaving 22 loans outstanding with a combined balance of EUR970m.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance report will shortly be published on www.fitchratings.com.