(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's YM Drugs & Chemicals (P) Ltd. (YMDC) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.

YMDC's ratings reflect the numerous letters of credit devolvement, the continuous delays in the repayment of its outstanding term loans' installments and interest, and the overutilisation of its cash credit limits in the 12-month period to December 2011 from a lack of sufficient liquidity. At end-March 2011, the company had a cash balance of INR6.1m.

Debt servicing without delays for three months would be positive for the ratings.

Incorporated in 2002, YMDC manufactures pharmaceutical intermediates and advanced pharmaceutical intermediates at its facility in Andhra Pradesh. For the financial year ended March 2011(FY11), YMDC reported net revenue of INR839m (FY10: INR684.3m), an operating EBITDA of INR101.0m (FY10: INR89.0m), with EBITDA margin declining to 12% from 13%.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to YMDC's bank facilities as follows:

- INR180m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch D(ind)';

- INR263.5m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch D(ind)'; and

- INR220.7m term-loan: 'Fitch D(ind)'.