Jan 27 - Fitch Ratings has revised Dachser India Private Limited's (DIPL) Outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. A list of other rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that DIPL will continue to maintain a strong financial profile in 2012, driven by its strong financial performance over 2010-2011. However, freight volumes are likely to decline moderately in the year due to the prevailing global economic slowdown. The ratings factor in DIPL's conservative financial leverage and strong coverage metrics. The company's capex requirements are modest and likely to be below INR25m a year for the next three years. Capex is mostly IT-related and is likely to be funded entirely from internal accruals.

DIPL's top line grew 62% yoy in 2010, with 40% yoy growth in absolute EBITDA despite a slight decline in EBITDA margins. The decline is attributed to the company's strategy of generating higher freight volumes at the cost of profitability. Consequently, its financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) and fund flows from operations interest coverage improved to 2.02x and 5.98x, respectively, in 2010 from 2.23x and 4.20x in 2009, respectively.

The company's financial profile displayed further strengthening in 2011 from the reduction in the number of shipping lines that it has tie-ups with. DIPL earned higher volume-based incentives as it could generate higher sea freight volumes for the companies it continues to deal with. This, along with an increase in freight rates, contributed to the improvement in its EBITDA margins during January 2011-October 2011 to 4.53% (2010: 3.06%). Fitch expects DIPL to report leverage of below 1.5x for 2011, and of below 1.75x in the medium-term.

The ratings continue to draw comfort from DIPL's strong market position, and its strong operational and financial linkages with its 50% holding company - Dachser GmbH (Dachser). DIPL enjoys preferred partner status with several airlines and shipping companies from being a part of the Dachser global network, while Dachser benefits from special rates with some airlines due to DIPL intervention. Dachser has two members on DIPL's board and has offered a letter of comfort for DIPL's bank loans, carved out of it global bank lines.

The ratings also reflect the price-based competition among freight forwarders due to low entry barriers in the industry. Fitch notes the likely increase in DIPL's working capital requirements during future economic downturns as it may have to offer a longer credit period to its clients. This would result in a moderate increase in the company's short-term borrowings and a slight increase in its financial leverage and interest costs.

A positive rating action may result if DIPL's leverage falls below 1.75x on a sustained basis, and if cash flow from operations turns positive. The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if either of these conditions are not met.

DIPL (originally AFL Dachser Pvt Ltd) was established in 2007, and offers freight forwarding and customs clearing activities. In 2010, it reported a consolidated turnover of INR5,291.3m (2009: INR3,263.8m), an EBITDA of INR161.9m (INR115.9m) and a total on-balance sheet debt of INR247.1m (INR152.0m).

Fitch has also affirmed DIPL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR245m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'; and

- INR10m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A2(ind)'