Aug 17 -
Overview
-- Denmark-based facility services provider ISS A/S has received a
capital injection of EUR500 million from a private placement, which it will use
to redeem EUR500 million in senior secured notes, due 2014.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on ISS to positive from stable.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate
credit rating on ISS.
-- The positive outlook reflects our view that ISS' credit metrics should
improve pro forma the redemption of the notes in December 2012.
Rating Action
On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Denmark-based global facility services provider ISS A/S and its subsidiaries
ISS Global A/S and ISS World Services A/S to positive from stable. At
the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on ISS, ISS
Global, and ISS World Services.
In addition, we raised our issue and recovery ratings on the EUR525 million
senior secured notes issued by orphan special-purpose vehicle (SPV) ISS
Financing PLC, due in 2014, to 'BB+' and '1', respectively, from 'B' and '6'.
We also affirmed our 'B' issue rating and '6' recovery rating on ISS' EUR581.5
million subordinated facility (including the add-on notes), due 2016, and on
the EUR110.4 million issuance by ISS Global under the EUR2 billion unsecured Euro
Medium-Term Note (EMTN) program, due 2014.