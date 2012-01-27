(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- German postal service and integrated logistics provider, Deutsche Post AG, has been ordered by the European Commission to repay between EUR500 million and EUR1 billion in payments that the European Commission deems have breached state aid rules.

-- We believe that this may lead to higher leverage, and will adversely impact Deutsche Post's liquidity, and weaken its credit metrics.

-- We are therefore placing our'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Deutsche Post on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us downgrading Deutsche Post by one notch due to weakening credit metrics, coupled with the ongoing structural decline in the mail business, as well as additional pressure from a weak economic environment.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has placed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on German postal service and integrated logistics provider, Deutsche Post AG, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch placement follows a ruling by the European Commission concerning state grants and the funding of civil servant pensions by the government of the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/A-1+). The European Commission has determined that these subsidies breached state aid rules. The ruling requires Deutsche Post to return between EUR500 million and EUR1 billion, of subsidies to the German government. We understand that the funds are expected to be paid within four months after the ruling's details are finalized, which we anticipate will be in the next few weeks. We believe that this will lead to higher leverage and weaker credit ratios, and could constrain Deutsche Post's liquidity.

The group also faces an ongoing structural decline in its mail business, and additional pressure from the weak economic environment. These factors could hamper Deutsche Post's trading performance and efforts to improve its margins. The CreditWatch placement will enable us to assess the effect of the expected weakening of credit metrics, coupled with the resulting pressures on the group's business risk profile, which we assess as "strong".

The ruling is likely to constrain Deutsche Post's liquidity profile. Prior to the repayments, we view the company's liquidity position as "strong" under our criteria.

Liquidity is supported by a healthy cash position (EUR2.8 billion on Sept. 30, 2011) and an undrawn EUR2 billion committed syndicated banking line, maturing in December 2015. The EUR2 billion, five-year, committed credit facility's documentation contains no financial covenants or rating triggers.

Uses of liquidity over the next 12 months include the proposed EUR500 million-EUR1 billion in payments to the German government and a bond maturing in 2012. We forecast that Deutsche Post will generate limited discretionary cash flow after our estimated capital expenditures of about EUR1.5 billion and dividends of about EUR785 million.

If Deutsche Post is required to pay back EUR500 million, we estimate that total sources of liquidity should cover total uses of liquidity by about 1.6x in 2012, which would be consistent with a "strong" liquidity profile under our criteria. If Deutsche Post had to pay back EUR1 billion, we forecast that liquidity sources would cover liquidity uses by about 1.4x, which would be consistent with an "adequate" liquidity profile.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement as soon as possible, following our review of Deutsche Post's 2011 results and after meeting with management. Our policy is to resolve CreditWatch placements within 90 days, although we will attempt to resolve them sooner, if possible.

As part of our review, we will consider the effect of the increase in net debt that we anticipate on Deutsche Post's "intermediate" financial risk profile. We will also take into account any effect that our view of a weakening economic environment in Europe, or resultant changes to management policies, may have on the business risk profile.

We could affirm the ratings if we believe that Deutsche Post can sustain its "strong" business risk profile and its "intermediate" financial risk profile, with Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations to debt of about 35%. Should this not be the case, we could lower the ratings by no more than one notch.

