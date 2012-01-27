Jan 27 - Specially serviced U.S. CMBS loans have been on the rise since last quarter and are likely to continue increasing, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch's daily special, which tracks loan transfers of over $20 million, has increased reporting of late, with 15 loans over $20 million moving to special servicing so far in 2012. A total of 210 loans over $20 million transferred to the special servicer in 2011 down from 312 in 2010.

The number of loans which transferred by quarter were as follows:

--1Q'11: 329 loans, 57 over $20 million;

--2Q'11: 292 loans, 46 over $20 million;

--3Q'11: 299 loans, 42 over $20 million;

--4Q'11: 340 loans, 65 over $20 million.

Office and retail loans led the new transfers in 2011 with 349 and 379 loans respectively. As leases roll and additional retailers consolidate space, Fitch expects office and retail to make up a larger percentage of newer transfers. Conversely, hotel loans had the least amount of new transfers at 104 loans. This represents a continued rebound for hotel loans after some of the worst years.

