Aug 17 - The trailing 12-month U.S. high yield default rate slipped back to 2% from 2.2% in June, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. The month's lone default, the bankruptcy filing of Patriot Coal, pushed the year-to-date issuer count to 20 and the par value of bonds affected by defaults to $10.2 billion. The two metrics compare with 10 issuer defaults on $4.7 billion in bonds over the same period in 2011. Despite low activity in June and July, Fitch expects the default rate to move higher and end the year in a range of 2.5%-3%.

Fitch finds that the high-risk pool of 'CCC' or lower rated bonds trading at 80% of par or lower remains significant at $55 billion. Nearly all 2012 defaults have come from this troubled group. The par weighted default rate for this tier hit a year-to-date 15% in July.

Examining the entire pool of bonds rated 'CCC' or lower, Fitch finds that this slice of the market is growing larger in 2012. At the end of July, these issues represented 21% of market volume ($221.7 billion), up from 19% ($196.8 billion) at the beginning of the year. The 'CCC' share has now risen for three consecutive months and is at its highest level since May 2010.

The weighted average recovery rate stood at 57.5% of par on defaults through July. The senior secured recovery rate was 79.1%, and the senior unsecured rate was 33.2%.

